It all happened quickly for Joey Dziedzic, a Spanish teacher at Aspen High School. On Saturday, March 12, Dziedzic watched the Aspen Skiers basketball team for which he was an assistant coach complete an undefeated season and claim the program’s first-ever state championship. On the following Tuesday, he was offered his dream job in his hometown of Phoenix.
“It was a crazy week,” Dziedzic said. “I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ What a couple days — to get your dream job, after eight or nine interviews, so soon after the state championship.”
This week, Dziedzic began working as the education coordinator for the Major League Baseball team Arizona Diamondbacks. He’ll lead the organization’s efforts to develop educational programming for its youngest players, focusing on language.
MLB allows for the signing of international prospects as young as 16 years old. Often from Latin America, Central America or the Caribbean, these players start their careers in camps in places like the Dominican Republic before coming stateside, which still happens before their 20th birthday in most cases.
Legally, otherwise children are suddenly converted into working professionals, often in a new country that speaks a new language and has a different culture.
That’s where Dziedzic, in his new role, comes in.
“It’s tough on these guys, especially when you consider the importance and the role of the family in Latin America,” Dziedzic said. “These guys are leaving their support system, their girlfriends, their parents, their brothers, their sisters, etc. — the huge support system they’ve had in the last 18 years of their lives.”
In Week One, Dziedzic is in the classroom teaching players English at the Diamondbacks’ Spring Training and developmental facility in Scottsdale, a suburb of Phoenix. Among his students are natives of Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and China. Eventually, his role will expand to overseeing other teachers in Arizona and at minor-league levels — and developing a more thorough educational program in the team’s camp in the Dominican Republic.
Dziedzic, 41, gets to play an instrumental role in mentoring and developing the next level of players for his hometown team in the place where his passion for the sport grew. The Diamondbacks weren’t created until 1998, so he grew up as a Cubs fan, but he latched on to the Diamondbacks once Arizona got its own team.
“Now it’s just the level of passion and having the luck and joy of working for what was your favorite baseball team for the last 20 years,” Dziedzic said. “I grew up in Phoenix and played baseball through high school, growing up in the Sandy Koufax League, and we would play at the spring training facilities.”
Dziedzic even applied for the same role with the Los Angeles Dodgers several years ago but didn’t get it. He went back and got a master’s degree to better his chances the next time an opportunity arose, and it just so happened to send him home.
Not all the stars aligned perfectly, however. His one hesitation was what to do with his family. His wife also has connections to Phoenix, but with their two teenage children working their way through high school, they’re still in Aspen for the time being.
They’ll be doing “serious checks” every several months to keep figuring out the best path forward, but his family told him he had to try.
“They said, basically, ‘You have to at least try it. You can’t not give it a go,’” Dziedzic said.
For now, his gain is Aspen’s loss. Head boys basketball coach Cory Parker lamented losing his second best friend in the valley in as many years — former head coach Alex Schrempf departed last summer — but acknowledged that it’s too good of a situation for Dziedzic to not pursue.
“It’s a beautiful opportunity for him, and I couldn’t be happier,” Parker said. “It sucks losing him — first as a friend, but he’s been part of the program ever since Alex and myself were part of the program. It was the three of us that started it together, so we’re kind of losing that pillar.”
Dziedzic’s off to build the foundation of a grander sports team. In the process, he’ll be fulfilling his personal dream of educating while mixing it with his passion.
“I knew I would go back to school to be a teacher. I wasn’t sure what I would major in or focus on, but for whatever reason I grew a passion to learn Spanish. And it worked out pretty well,” Dziedzic said. “I think we all at one point in our life can look back on who the most influential teacher was in our careers and life. I don’t think I’ll obviously have an impact on their careers, but in that mentor, support system that teachers create inside a classroom is very similar.”