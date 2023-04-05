Eagle County commissioners voted 2-0 on Tuesday to deny pioneering farmer Jerome Osentowski’s application to expand his operation on the southern flank of Basalt Mountain.
For the 81-year-old Osentowski, the vote was a blow to his plan to cement the future of his Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute and focus on a succession plan.
For several of his neighbors, the vote was welcome relief from a plan they said would introduce a disruptive commercial use into their secluded residential area.
For commissioners Jeanne McQueeney and Matt Scherr, it was an unfortunate end to a review process that has been dragging on for two years. The commissioners determined that Osentowski could not prove he had legal access to use Upper Cedar Drive. The county previously forbade him to transport students of the institute’s workshops on Lower Cedar Drive, a narrow, twisty route with cliffs that fall to the Fryingpan River Valley. They determined it was unsafe.
“I was going to say that I’m sad, but it’s beyond that,” said McQueeney.
The access issue was raised by neighbors during a hearing in January. McQueeney said she had hoped Osentowski and his neighbors were able to reach an agreement by now. Instead, they could end up in litigation with one another.
“I’m so disappointed that you weren’t able to work this out,” McQueeney said.
Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry wasn’t able to attend the hearing in El Jebel.
Osentowski and his team asked the commissioners to table the application for 90 days rather than take a vote. That would buy time to determine whether Osentowski would file a lawsuit on his own to establish legal access on the upper road or if a road association would take action to sort the issue out. The access issue could plague other people who submit development applications that generate traffic.
Scherr said he couldn’t justify tabling the application because he didn’t feel the access issue would be resolved any time soon. He noted the legal access dispute resulted from the actions of residents in the area, not from Eagle County.
“This can of worms of access for everyone was already open,” he said.
Once the commissioners decided against the tabling, they gave Osentowski, his attorney Jamie Knowlton and land-use planner Maya Ward-Karet time to determine if they wanted to withdraw the application or proceed with a vote. After private deliberations, Osentowski decided to go with a vote that obviously wouldn’t go his way.
McQueeney said the commissioners had no option but to deny the application.
“We can’t find that most of the standards were met. We have to find all the standards were met,” she said.
Scherr credited Osentowski with achieving “some pretty remarkable things” with his institute, which teaches sustainable and holistic methods of growing food. Osentowski has been farming for roughly 40 years on the sunny south side of Basalt Mountain. His operation includes greenhouses as well as outdoor gardens.
The denial doesn’t shut him down. It just prevents expansion to a more commercialized operation that would include camping for students on his property and rental of a small cabin. Colorado is an agricultural use-by-right state, preserving the right of small farmers to work their land.
Osentowski said after Tuesday’s meeting he will probably be able to do 80% of what he had planned. He can still farm and bring students to the site to provide the labor. The students and workers cannot stay on site. They will be able to caravan up Lower Cedar Drive.
“It’s not the end of it. It’s just doing what we’re doing as a use by right,” he said.
He complained that he was forced to spend about $100,000 during the two-year review process. The denial prohibits him from reapplying for one year if the application remains similar.
McQueeney contended that the neighborhood was better off with the approved operation because it would get the traffic off the lower road and regulate camping. During the review, Osentowski had agreed to ban campfires, provide porta-potties and shuttle students up.
He agreed with McQueeney’s assessment that his use by right creates impacts that would have been addressed if the plan had been approved.
“It’s really the neighborhood that’s losing,” he said.
Neighbors didn’t see it that way. Over the course of the hearings, they said nobody would have objected if Osentowski had just kept a low-level farming operation. Instead he kept adding to activities over the years and then was forced to seek approval after complaints were filed with the county.
A handful of neighbors opposed to the application attended the hearing and were relieved with the outcome. Jimmy Hunter, who lives next to Ostentowski’s land, indicated it will be up to Osentowski on how they get along moving forward.