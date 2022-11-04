When Jeanne McQueeney ran for reelection as Eagle County commissioner four years ago, she was potentially vulnerable in the Roaring Fork Valley after voting to approve the Tree Farm project in El Jebel in a 2-1 decision.
Opposition was widespread against the project, which features up to 340 residences, a 122-room hotel and additional commercial space. McQueeney and another commissioner found that the proposal met the standards of the land use code and applicable master plans.
It turned out McQueeney had little to fear in either the Roaring Fork Valley or the county as a whole: The Democrat cruised to victory by a 63-to-37% margin over her Republican challenger.
Now she’s facing another reelection attempt for a third and final four-year term. Republican Brian Brandl is running for the seat on a platform of boosting Eagle County’s accountability and transparency, focusing on upgrading existing infrastructure before taking on additional financial responsibility through new programs, and working with private enterprise to promote free market growth.
This time around, McQueeney isn’t necessarily on the hot seat because of a recent vote on a land use matter in the Roaring Fork Valley, although an issue is lurking in the near future. The commissioners have yet to vote on a project called The Fields, which proposes up to 135 units across Highway 82 from Blue Lake subdivision. McQueeney and her two colleagues told the developers of The Fields at a meeting in August that they must increase the public benefits of the project to earn approval. The issue won’t be back before the commissioners until December.
But for Eagle County residents in the Roaring Fork Valley, representation is always an issue. Basalt, El Jebel and surrounding areas are 50-plus miles away from the county seat and, some people contend, a universe away on land-use philosophy. While Roaring Fork residents of the county get to vote in all commissioner races, District 3 includes Basalt and El Jebel, so McQueeney or Brandl will be the residents’ direct representative.
On land-use matters, McQueeney said many people aren’t familiar with the process that the commissioners are obligated to follow. They must review if a project meets the standards of the land use code and the applicable master plans. Very few members of the public participate in the work that creates the master plans, but they show up for board hearings when a developer eyes the parcel in their backyard.
“People get involved when they see a bulldozer,” McQueeney said. “I don’t know if we can ever reach people until there is a [public notice] sign or a bulldozer and they suddenly are like, ‘Hey, wait a minute.’ I think the public has a hard time understanding the whole approval process.”
She pledged that the county will continue to update the master plans and actively encourage the public to get involved. In addition, Eagle County long ago created a planning commission specifically for the Roaring Fork Valley. The Roaring Fork Valley Area Planning Commission advises the commissioners on land-use matters. That way, McQueeney said, residents of the Roaring Fork Valley can provide input on projects in the valley.
McQueeney said the public can still have input on development proposals, but they need to focus on standards — such as traffic and infrastructure — rather than sentiment.
“For the public to come in and give comment that is based on standards, that is much more helpful to the decision making,” she said.
Brandl said he has ideas for staying in touch with Roaring Fork Valley constituents. His “intention” as a commissioner would be to visit the valley frequently, possibly biweekly, he said. “A monthly work session there should be a bare minimum,” he said.
He believes District 3, including the Roaring Fork Valley portion of the county, is underrepresented.
“Right now, I travel over to the Roaring Fork Valley to attend church on a weekly basis, and I understand how residents in this area can feel this way,” he said via email. “I am looking to build and bring back confidence that the commissioners will represent all of the constituents in Eagle County.”
When it comes to representing the Roaring Fork Valley on land use matters, Brandl said the keys to the review should be can the infrastructure support it and are resources such as water available.
“Land-use issues are a slippery slope between private property rights and government overreach and over-regulation,” Brandl said. “I will commit that I won’t make any decisions without all of the available information and input from the developer, as well as the people who oppose any project.”
When McQueeney was asked if Eagle County government does enough to make sure existing residents can remain in the county, she noted that the strategic plan focused on areas such as affordable housing, child care and transit.
“If you can’t buy a house, can’t afford child care, it forces people to leave,” she said.
She believes the county government has done well to provide “core services” such as road maintenance and plowing. That allows the county to use excess fund balances in the annual budgets on the glaring needs in housing and child care. Eagle County is also attempting to replicate the success of the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority in the Eagle Valley. The county is seeking approval of formation of a transit authority and creation of a 0.5% sales tax to support it. That transit district and tax wouldn’t apply to the Roaring Fork Valley residents of Eagle County.
McQueeney said the “workforce” issues such as housing, child care and transit would be her focus in a final term.
Brandl said affordable housing and child care are issues he would also pursue, though on housing he has a different strategy in mind. Eagle County shouldn’t be playing a direct role in the construction of affordable housing and has “no place in competing with private enterprise,” he said.
“The county should be in partnership with private enterprise to get these projects down the road and under construction,” Brandl wrote. “A large portion of what drives up building costs on these developments, and takes them from being affordable to unaffordable, is the lengthy permitting process, upfront building costs and other time delays.”
Brandl also objected to the county applying regulations such as price caps on housing.
“When you start putting [area median income] caps on housing projects, it makes them undesirable to developers and contractors,” he said. “I think deed restricted housing is a model that works but should be implemented by the developers and written into HOA bylaws, not controlled by the government.”