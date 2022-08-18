The developers of a 135-unit housing proposal called The Fields in the midvalley will likely have to provide more public benefits than originally proposed if they want to earn approval from Eagle County commissioners.
Two of the three commissioners were clear at the conclusion of a three-hour hearing in El Jebel on Wednesday that they were uncertain the project clears the bar for benefits.
“I’m looking for public benefit and I feel this file is lacking,” said Commissioner Jeanie McQueeney.
The developers are offering more price-capped, deed-restricted housing than required, she noted. However, she questioned if the developers’ pledge to build a pedestrian trail along Valley Road was a standard that must be met or a benefit above and beyond the requirement.
Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry also found the project lacking.
“Overall I’m struggling, as Commissioner McQueeney is, with the public benefits,” Chandler-Henry said.
While the developer is offering 27 units of affordable housing, which exceeds the county’s requirement, the project also includes 108 free-market housing units that “perhaps” will be at prices that exclude workers, she said.
The Fields has a long, complicated history. A different ownership group went through the Eagle County review process in the mid-2010s and received what’s called sketch plan approval in December 2016. At that time, McQueeney warned the prior development team she needed to see more public benefits when the project came for the second round of review, called preliminary plan.
“There’s some missing pieces for me, for this next phase,” McQueeney said on Dec. 1, 2016. She stuck to her guns on Wednesday.
The Fields changed hands in 2019 and the new group, headed by Evan Schreiber, reworked the proposal. They increased the amount of housing to up to 135 units but increased the affordable housing as well as open space and clustered the homes in “villages” on the 19-acre site rather than sticking to the prior proposal’s cookie-cutter grid.
Schreiber and his partners are taking advantage of an Eagle County land use code provision which combines the sketch plan and preliminary plan reviews into one step. It’s a more efficient process, Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scheer noted, but it’s also risky for developers because they must meet the public benefit standard right off the bat.
Eagle County’s planning staff, which has been in disarray for months due to shortages, concluded that The Fields project met the standard for public benefits. County regulations require 12.5% of the units to be affordable housing, or a total of 17. The developers are offering 27 affordable units. Not only are they exceeding the requirement, but they are offering 18 rental units, which the Eagle County Housing Authority prefers.
The county staff’s analysis also credited Schreiber with pledging to build trail improvements along Valley Road to get cyclists and pedestrians off the route. The developers proposed to build a half-mile trail to Crown Mountain Park. The preferred alignment would be on the south side of the road but that’s only possible if Eagle County successfully acquires land from the U.S. Forest Service.
If that doesn’t happen, a trail would be proposed on the north side of the road, but private property encroachments into the easement could be a challenge. If neither alignment works, the developers would pay Eagle County cash-in-lieu of the trail.
McQueeney said that wouldn’t cut it with her. “If we have cash instead of a trail, it doesn’t help,” she said. That would mean the trail wasn’t feasible, so the money wouldn’t do the county any good, she added.
The commissioners also asked county staff if the trail was actually a standard the developer must meet or a public benefit. Senior planner Vince Hooper acknowledged he hadn’t been with the county planning staff long enough to answer the question but he would consult the land-use code to get an answer at a later date.
Schreiber and his partners pledged to pay up to $408,000 for improvements to the El Jebel Road’s intersection with Highway 82, an amount that exceeds their responsibility. Eagle County is planning to make improvements. The Fields would chip in. The project is expected to contribute 7% of the traffic in the intersection but they would pay an estimated 24% of the cost, up to $408,000.
The planning staff recommended approving the project.
“In summary, when weighing the proposed public benefits with the anticipated impacts, staff finds that the zoning change does provide adequate public benefits to offset the impacts of the proposed uses requested,” a memo to commissioners said. “The Application adequately mitigates the development’s impact on affordable housing, traffic calming on Valley Road, and off-site trail connections to surrounding amenities.”
The commissioners didn’t see it quite the same way. They didn’t make a decision but scheduled the next hearing for Aug. 29 in El Jebel.
Roughly 70 people showed up at the meeting but no public comment was taken. There has been extensive opposition to the project and some foes have focused on pressuring McQueeney to vote their way because she is up for re-election in November. Signs sprinkled throughout the midvalley urge people to call McQueeney to tell her to vote no on the project.
She chided the organizers of the effort on Wednesday. Phone calls cannot be included in public comment, she said, and the pressure might backfire.
The board’s direction at the hearing appeared to catch Schreiber off guard. As an applicant, he was trying to “unpack” the direction from the commissioners and determine what needs to be altered.
“Where do we need to hit the ball and go through the field goal posts?” he asked.