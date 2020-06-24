Eagle County officials confirmed Tuesday that there are 11 new COVID-19 cases associated with a cluster of infections, mostly among Basalt High School students.
Identifying and tracking the contacts of those with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, however, is proving to be difficult, according to a county news release.
“Disease investigators have noted an unwillingness among some infected individuals and families to isolate at home and share information about events where other people would have been exposed,” the release says. “This information is critically important to help prevent further spread within the community.”
Justin Patrick, Eagle County’s communications manager, said he was surprised by the reluctance.
“That’s an anomaly. Most people do participate, is what I understand,” he said of the contact tracing efforts. “I don’t think I’ve run into this before.”
It’s a concern that Pitkin County commissioners expressed separately during a Tuesday afternoon work session.
“There are reports of contact tracers in New York state that people are refusing to answer the questions, so there are probably a lot of people who should be contacted … who are not because people aren’t being honest on the contact tracing,” Commissioner Steve Child said. “Have we seen any of that in Pitkin County to date, where people are reluctant?”
Pitkin County Jon Peacock wasn’t able to give a concrete answer.
“I think unfortunately, kind of like the experience in New York, we’ll probably only know that after the fact,” he said. “I fully suspect that there are people who are concerned about what does it mean for them or their friends to be identified as a contact, and that’s something that’s going to have to be a public discussion. It’s gotta be a recognition that this is something that we owe to each other during a pandemic. This is just different, and we’re really not trying to punish people.”
Quite the opposite, Peacock continued: A community effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 will be critical to continuing the economic reopening. On Thursday, the county’s health board will meet to discuss future local directives in light of Gov. Jared Polis’ announcement Monday that the state will soon enter what is being called the “protect our neighbors” phase of loosened restrictions.
Official guidelines have not yet been released, Peacock told commissioners Tuesday, but under the new phase, bars will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity or up to 50 people, and museums and summer camps will resume operations.
Perhaps the largest shift in the state directive relates to group sizes. The permissible number of people in a group, per the state, is currently 10; under the “protect our neighbors” guidelines, that number will jump to 500, Peacock explained.
Whether Pitkin County follows suit will be a topic of discussion during the health board meeting.
“There likely will be some conversation about the upcoming change about the ‘protect our neighbors’ phase of the public health order, which I think is a pretty significant shift in strategy in terms of the COVID response,” he said.
The COVID-19 case statistics will inform those conversations, he continued. Five new Pitkin County cases were recorded Tuesday alone.
“Our case investigation and contact tracing, we’re only going to be able to protect the community to the degree that the community is willing to participate with us,” Peacock said. “We really need people to be honest with us so we can spread the slow of this virus and not be back in the situation where we need to go back to more draconian public health measures, and we only do it together.”
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury pointed out that economic assistance programs continue to be in place for anyone in need, including in the event that someone loses two weeks of work due to quarantine.
“We continue to have an economic assistance program for people who, if they’re faced with quarantine, may not be thinking about that as an option to help support them during quarantine,” she said. “That’s a terrible situation for someone to have to be in, and we want them to also be thinking about the community — which is difficult to do when you’re in an individual situation that’s so pressing.”
Garfield County recorded 12 new cases Tuesday, and Eagle County’s tally rose by four. It was unclear Tuesday evening if any of those new cases related to the cluster identified among Basalt High School students, as numbers are recorded in the counties of residence, rather than where a patient is tested.
“While many of the cases are among Eagle County residents, the investigation is a coordinated effort between Eagle, Pitkin and Garfield counties,” the Eagle County release says.
Patrick underscored the importance of coordination and communication both internally and with the public as case numbers continue to climb amid reopenings.
“We want to respect privacy — it’s nobody’s fault that they get sick,” he said. “We’re anticipating that it’s going to continue to happen.”
It’s the second officially recorded outbreak in the midvalley; on June 8, per the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the City Market in El Jebel reported five staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 — and another five who are considered probable positives, though they’ve not been tested.
To respond effectively, Eagle County has shifted its communications strategy, as Tuesday’s news release notes.
“We realize that we’re getting inquiries every time there’s a cluster,” Patrick said. “We’re trying to come up with a more organized response, so when there is something like this our epidemiologist [will] craft a noteworthy event report.”
The 11 confirmed cases in Basalt constituted a “noteworthy event,” and so Eagle County sent a press release to communicate accurate information — as well as to plead with the public.
“This is not about personal risk tolerance, this is about making decisions that help protect the community,” Eagle County Public Health Director Heath Harmon said in a prepared statement.