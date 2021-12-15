Eagle County has pumped the brakes on its legal pursuit of Cornerstone Christian School over its refusal to follow the county’s indoor mask mandate for schools.
A 5th Judicial District court hearing originally scheduled for Tuesday, which concerned a temporary restraining order against the Basalt school, was vacated at Eagle County’s request.
According to County Attorney Bryan Treu, although the overall case against Cornerstone Christian School “remains open,” the county’s request for “emergency temporary relief” is no longer on the table.
“We certainly felt an immediate order was warranted and necessary. However, we understand the judge wanting to hear from both sides and are confident the matter was scheduled at the court’s earliest convenience. Unfortunately, the hearing was not able to be scheduled until eight days after our filing suit.” Treu said in an email Tuesday morning.
“That type of delay is not ideal in curtailing the spread of a virus. Additionally, all schools will be heading out on their holiday break by the time we would have had a temporary order in place,” the email said.
According to Treu, the county will instead request a court hearing for a permanent order against Cornerstone Christian School in January, which would prevent the school from conducting in-person learning until it follows “any standing and specific public health orders that may be in place at that time.”
On Tuesday afternoon, the Eagle County Board of Health, which consists of county commissioners, supported extending the county’s indoor mask mandate for schools until Jan. 17. The order would have expired this Friday had the board not decided to extend it.
Commissioners were hopeful that following Jan. 17, Eagle County would be able to transition from mandates to recommendations to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. However, they made it clear that such a decision would be based upon data over the course of the next month.
“We’re moving in a good direction,” Heath Harmon, director of Eagle County Public Health and Environment, told commissioners during Tuesday’s health board meeting. “Our interest is trying to move beyond public health orders, I think, for all age groups as quickly as we can.”
Since Sept. 16, Eagle County has required everyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask while inside of a school, regardless of their own individual vaccination status.
However, if at least 80% of a specific school building’s staff and students have been fully vaccinated, then masks may be removed, or at least become optional, per the county’s public health order.
Located in the Eagle County section of Basalt, the school and its lead pastor Jim Tarr have refused to comply with the indoor mask mandate. In a Nov. 23 email to Eagle County officials, Tarr said “it is the God given right of the parent to choose what is best for their child.”
Tarr also said Cornerstone Christian School would “continue to support parent and staff choice” and that “enforcing the Eagle County Public Health Order would violate the Christian beliefs of the parents and in turn cause them to withdraw their children from the school.”
According to the county’s civil complaint filed in 5th Judicial District Court earlier this month, 22 cases of COVID-19 were identified at the school between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30. The cases involved eight staff members and 14 students.
Three people from the school had to be hospitalized and one adult member died of COVID-19, the complaint states.
Numerous requests for comment left with Cornerstone Christian School were left unreturned Tuesday.
“If our orders aren’t flowing out into the community, if they really aren’t being observed, are we achieving anything?” Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr posed during Tuesday’s board of health meeting. “For both good and bad we’re getting to that point; we’re all getting more comfortable with what the future’s going to look like living with this and so I’m hopeful … we all start learning how to take recommendations.”