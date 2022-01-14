Starting Tuesday, Eagle County will no longer require the general public to wear masks inside public buildings, following a unanimous Thursday vote from the board of health to rescind the order.
Public Health Director Heath Harmon recommended the removal of the indoor mask order, which went into effect on Dec. 29 following the arrival of the omicron COVID-19 variant during the holiday week. With countywide incidence rates experiencing a downward trend, rising vaccination numbers, heightened immunity and popular opinion in favor of removing masks, Harmon said expiring the requirement makes sense.
“The purpose of that order was to slow down the spread of the omicron variant in our community as well as preserve our resources,” he said. “By no means did we feel at any point in time that that was actually going to stop the spread. We firmly believe in the effectiveness of masks, especially when they’re consistently being worn, so this was really being implemented to gain greater consistency in a number of public indoor spaces.”
Harmon added that mask-wearing will still be an important part of reducing the spread of COVID-19 and the county will continue to encourage the use of face coverings. Disease levels are expected to remain high despite the decline in new cases and severity. The rest of Colorado also seems to be about three weeks behind Eagle County in terms of omicron’s peak, he said, as cases are still rising on the Front Range and in other parts of the state.
Individual businesses will also have the right to implement their own policies as they see fit to protect their staff and customers. Harmon said the public health department will continue to support businesses in their decisions to build on the county’s requirements. As omicron has passed throughout the county, Harmon said its impacts have become more clear over the past few weeks — and although the medical sector and businesses are still feeling the stress of absent employees and illness, resources from the state have allowed some stability.
“It’s amazing to see what has happened in the past four weeks, and I’ve worked in chronic disease epidemiology for more than 22 years and I can tell you I’ve never seen, actually, a virus move as quickly as this omicron variant has,” Harmon said.
In addition to the expiration of the indoor mask requirement, the county will continue to require quarantine, isolation and testing for the general public as appropriate. Harmon also recommended expiring the requirement for masks in high schools beginning on Monday and for younger grades on Jan. 21.
“One of the main reasons that we wanted to do that is to make sure that all of our partners have the opportunity to understand what these changes are going to be,” Harmon said. “It aso, for our families, gives them the opportunity to think through if there’s any preparations that they need to make. In other words, if they have been delaying, for one reason or another, a vaccination for their 6-year-old, this would give them the opportunity at least to initiate that series if they haven’t done so already.”
Dozens of parents of young children and members of the public spoke to the board during public comment, the majority of whom opposed the extra week in mandatory mask-wearing for younger children. Speakers asked the board to expire the order for all grades next Monday, refrain from focusing on fear and let individuals decide for themselves whether or not to wear a mask.
“These policies are traumatizing children and families,” one mother said.
Another parent of three children who attend Blue Lake Preschool said that parents and administrators have been so confused by the county’s requirements and guidelines that it has caused friction between families.
“We need clarity,” she said. “I am breaking at the seams because of these policies that are confusing. They cause friction in our school community among our friends, and they make no sense. They may have been defensible in the spring of 2020 when we did not know what this thing was. They are not defensible anymore.”
Michelle Oger, director of Blue Lake Preschool, also spoke and said that parents are confused about what the county is mandating versus merely recommending. Administrators are often unsure what to tell them, she said, because they don’t understand the rules, either.
After public comment — which the board extended eight minutes beyond the scheduled time slot to allow a full half hour for comments — board members responded by saying they were confident in the mask requirement and comfortable with moving forward with Harmon’s recommendations.
“I do think that an additional week for our young kids and their families to think about getting vaccinated … I think that this does give them that time to get those pieces in place,” Chair Jeanne McQueeney said. “I think that the schools are asking for a little bit of additional time, and so I think that that is a respectful way to move forward — so I am supportive.”
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 18 and will be open to the public in person or via Google Meet.