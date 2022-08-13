Eagle County’s first baby cafe is now open to support new and expecting moms in El Jebel.
Bosom Buddies Baby Cafe opened this summer in partnership with Mother’s Milk Bank and offers a place for new parents and prenatal mothers to support one another on their breastfeeding journey and receive free guidance and tips from a board-certified lactation specialist, according to a news release.
“All new parents and prenatal moms need support with feeding and breastfeeding,” Geralyn Carroll, R.N. at Eagle County Public Health, said in the release. “Bosom Buddies Baby Café allows us to reach families in both Eagle and Pitkin counties in a smaller setting and provide new and expecting parents the opportunity to learn from each other.”
The cafe is run through Eagle County Public Health and Aspen Valley Hospital under the Women, Infants and Children program. Parents and newborns from across the Roaring Fork Valley can walk into the cafe, relax, socialize with drinks and snacks, and share experiences and tips with others in a child-friendly space. All services, including weight checks for babies and advice from professional lactation team members, are free.
The release cites data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2018-19, showing that 97% of Eagle County babies and 98% of Pitkin County babies were breastfed from the time of birth. Statewide data also shows that at six months old, only 69% of Colorado babies were still breastfeeding, with 34% on an exclusively breastfed diet.
Carroll said the cafe would like to be a resource for mothers especially during the first three weeks after birth because that’s when most infants show signs of any health issues.
“If we can see them on a consistent basis, we feel like we can help families stay exclusively breastfeeding,” she said. “I think helping the mothers right after birth to help them stay on track for exclusive breastfeeding in preparation for going back to work or school is essential.”
Bosom Buddies is supported by a grant from the Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition through Arvada-based Mother’s Milk Bank. The cafe offers services in both English and Spanish, and is open to all, free of charge.
August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, and to celebrate, Bosom Buddies will host a festival on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be ice cream, refreshments, gifts, prizes and a chance to win a Jeep Hydro Sports Plus Jogger.
The cafe is open every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Suite E on the second floor of the El Jebel Community Center, 0020 Eagle County Drive.