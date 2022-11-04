Eagle County has a couple of big issues on the Nov. 8 ballot, but one has nothing to do with the Roaring Fork Valley and another has limited application.
The county is asking voters to approve formation of the Eagle Valley Transportation Authority, which would be funded by an additional 0.5% sales tax. The Roaring Fork Valley part of the county — Basalt, El Jebel and surrounding areas — are exempt from the tax proposal. Those areas already pay to belong to the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority.
Another tax question will be voted on by residents of El Jebel and the rest of unincorporated Eagle County in the Roaring Fork Valley, but not by Basalt residents. Eagle County is seeking approval of a 2% lodging tax that would be applied only to areas that don’t already have a lodging tax. Basalt is among the municipalities already collecting the lodging tax.
Since Eagle County’s lodging tax wouldn’t be applied in the municipalities that already have one, voters in those municipalities won’t vote on the question.
“This question can only be asked in areas that don’t already have a lodging tax, so it’s unincorporated Eagle County and the town of Gypsum,” said Jeanne McQueeney, chair of the Eagle County commissioners.
While there isn’t a hotel in El Jebel yet, the 122-room Hoffman Hotel is under construction and will open in 2023. The 2% lodging tax would apply to the Hoffman, if the tax is approved. The tax would also apply to short-term rentals in the El Jebel area.
The county commissioners decided to place the question on the ballot after the Colorado Legislature passed a bill that expands allowable uses.
“In previous years, you had to use a lodging tax for marketing and tourism,” McQueeney said. “You could put on events or say, ‘Come to town.’”
Eagle County officials have felt for quite some time that they didn’t need to get into the marketing business because the towns were doing such an effective job. The Legislature changed the law to allow lodging taxes to be used on tourism-related issues — affordable housing and child care are considered potential uses under a fairly open umbrella. The thought behind the shift is that tourism cannot be successful if there aren’t workers for the shops, restaurants and service providers.
Eagle County’s limited lodging tax is projected to raise $3 million in its first year. The ballot language says 10% of the revenues will be used on “advertising and local marketing” and 90% will be used to “support our local workforce.”
The commissioners will have to appoint a marketing board to advise them how to spend the marketing dollars. The remainder of the revenues will likely be dedicated to childcare. While the county hasn’t worked out details of the spending, the commissioners felt they have some revenues available for housing initiatives, McQueeney said. Therefore, the lodging tax will be devoted to child care uses in the short-term and most likely on the operations of childcare providers, she said.
Eagle County doesn’t have to reinvent the wheel to disperse the funds: It already has early childhood programs and funding available to all licensed facilities in the county, including those in Basalt and El Jebel.
“The programs are already equitable across the county,” McQueeney said. “Likely, those programs would be expanded.”
No comments were submitted to the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder in opposition to the proposed lodging tax. A statement of support submitted by the county says the tax will help with workforce issues, even if the revenue amount is humble.
“The passage of 1A will by no means solve our child care and housing crisis, but it will provide much-needed assistance to our local workforce with a dedicated revenue source paid by out-of-town visitors,” the statement of support said.