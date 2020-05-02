As Eagle and Garfield counties transition to the state’s “safer at home” model that went into effect on Friday, nonessential mid- and downvalley businesses are starting to reopen in a restricted capacity.
Essential service is still the name of the game in the upper valley, however, as Pitkin County remains in a “stay at home” state until May 9.
Of the various economic sectors that are reopening under the state’s safer at home guidelines, high contact industries — such as salons and spas — face a more complicated formula.
Jeanna Gallegos, owner of Hair Bar in Carbondale, said Friday that people have been “calling [the salon] like crazy” since Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced last week that nonessential businesses would soon be able to reopen.
“Clients are very confused, and I know some salons are opening and some salons are waiting, and we’re just trying to figure out the best way to go about this because we want to protect our staff and our clients and our families,” Gallegos said Friday. “I mean, I have three kids … it’s kind of scary going back, it’s like, what do we do?”
Gallegos plans to reopen her 600-square-foot salon on Monday. Only one stylist and one client will occupy the space at any given time, and for the time being, only haircut and coloring services will be offered.
“It’s not going to be a warm and fuzzy experience, which is just a bummer because, as hairstylists, we love to pamper our clients, make them beautiful,” Gallegos said. “And in these times, you’re just getting in, getting your hair cut and colored, and leaving with wet hair.”
A few highlights of the governor’s guidelines for hair salons include that services should be made by appointment only (no walk-ins or waiting); customers must wear masks and can only receive services that can be performed without taking the mask off; employees should wear mask and gloves; and 6 feet of social distance should be maintained, with the exception of from client to employee.
Addressing the challenges and varieties within what the state deems as “personal services” — which includes hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, esthetician, cosmetologist, tanning and pastoral services, tattoo artists, massage therapists, personal training services for less than four people, pet-groomers, pet-handlers and pet-transporters, pet-training services, and tailors and dry cleaners — the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies intends to issue an additional set of guidelines that is specific to each sector, DORA spokesperson Jill Sarmo said Friday.
“In an effort to get the info to licensees as quickly as possible, we may send it over the weekend,” Sarmo wrote via text Friday evening. “Otherwise it’ll be Monday.”
Calls to hair and nail salons in Garfield and Eagle counties on Friday revealed that other businesses are either already open or reopening soon and accepting appointments.
Mid- and downvalley businesses outside the personal service realm are also evolving with the times and finding innovative ways to safely reopen.
“It’s definitely a time to pivot,” said Carbondale Chamber of Commerce executive director Andrea Stewart. “But Carbondale is very, very creative, and very resilient.”
In Basalt, TAC owner Amanda Wagner has made a number of changes to her fitness studio and gym model in order to reopen and, like other business owners, is looking to technology as a way to adjust with the times.
TAC users are now required to reserve a time slot in the gym using an app, Wagner explained Friday. Gym-goers must maintain social distance and no more than 10 people can occupy the space at any given time. The studio has also made minor adjustments, like asking clients to purchase a towel and/or bring their own as a way to eliminate “high-contact points” like laundry service, Wagner said.
“Change is the only constant,” Wagner said Friday. “We’re in unprecedented times for sure … something new pops up every day.”
The key, she said, is to maintain effective communication with her staff and clients and to roll with the changes as best as possible.
On the retail front, Heirlooms consignment shop is another local favorite that is embracing technology as a way to conduct business. Among other changes, come May 18, anyone will be able to shop and buy from Heirlooms online via a new platform.
“I think this is a great example of a business learning to evolve,” Basalt Chamber of Commerce executive director Kris Mattera said Thursday.
Heirlooms is also adjusting policies for accepting consignments, which customers may drop off beginning Monday.
“The last month has defined a new road ahead for us at Heirlooms. We are looking forward to some exciting changes and new protocols that will showcase our ability to adapt, improve and inspire,” Heirlooms owner Brenda McCartney and employees Kim Dahl and Lisa Thacker wrote in an email to customers on Thursday. “
“We mean it when we say we miss you,” the note concluded. “We look forward to easing out of the hibernation and connecting with our friends.