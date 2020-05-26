Peggy Stevenson lives in the El Jebel trailer park and like so many others, could use some assistance since the coronavirus hit the valley and shut down the economy.
As an Eagle County resident, she called the human services office, which is located in Eagle, some 50 miles away off of Interstate 70. She said she came away with the impression that the county was devoting most of its resources to residents living in the Vail and Eagle valleys, where most of the population is based, and that she was living on the wrong side of the line.
For residents of Pitkin County, a single fund has been set up for applicants impacted by COVID-19 to receive help with rent or mortgage payments, utility bills and food assistance. That fund has distributed $2.3 million. For residents of the rest of the Roaring Fork Valley, it is more of an administrative puzzle to find and contact all the separate resources providing help.
Stevenson lives off about $800 a month in social security checks and gets another $112 a month in food stamps. That money goes to rent and truck payments.
“It doesn't leave any extras,” she said.
She is in declining health and needs a new bed that is higher off the ground because of bad knees. She is also in the vulnerable population to the coronavirus with chronic lung disease.
“With the mental-emotional things of the virus, and then you add all the other stuff on top, I am having a very difficult time,” Stevenson, 67, said.
Over the months since the Eagle County stay at home orders went into effect and the governor’s mandate shutting down the ski areas rocked the Vail and Aspen resorts, Eagle commissioners and county staff have worked to develop a system that can quickly assist all residents.
On March 24 the county set up a direct assistance fund, similar to Pitkin County’s. That fund was closed at the end of April. In that time, the county received 4,000 applications for assistance.
Megan Burch is the director of human services for Eagle County. The office oversees food assistance and work programs, which were seeing record enrollment after the orders, and also took on the workload of managing the emergency financial assistance program.
“Our application volume was going through the roof at the same time so we just couldn't continue to dedicate staff time to both processes,” Burch said.
Additionally, the county emergency fund required social security numbers, so was not able to assist undocumented residents in need. This month, the county shifted gears and is now putting funding toward a number of nonprofits that have a history of providing social services to county residents. Burch said the county has worked to distribute those funds throughout both the Roaring Fork and Eagle/Vail valleys.
“We are trying to balance population-based percentages. About 20 percent of our population is in the Roaring Fork, so [we are] making sure that we are provisioning assistance to programs that are over there,” she said.
The Eagle County emergency fund had $600,000 allocated by the county commissioners. Nearly 50 applicants living in the Roaring Fork Valley side of the county received assistance, totalling $44,000 in direct payments. The county also donated more than $100,000 to Catholic Charities, Lift-Up, the Glenwood Springs Salvation Army and the Family Resource Center of the Roaring Fork School District to help those organizations support their clients. The county also recently allocated $90,000 to the nonprofit Valley Settlement.
“We know they are reaching a lot more of our El Jebel families than we were able to,” Burch said.
Needs exceeding funds’ capacity to help
Quickly after the public health orders, Valley Settlement staff reached out to the families involved in their programs. During that round of calls 51 percent of the families reported that at least one wage earner in the household was out of a job. In a similar round of calls in mid-April, that number had risen to 87 percent.
“We realized quickly that many of our participants had no income coming in,” said assistant director Sally Boughton. Like Eagle County, Valley Settlement first attempted to give direct cash assistance to applicants. But the demand was overwhelming.
“Cutting paper checks and running them around to families is not super sustainable for us,” Boughton said.
Valley Settlement is now in partnership with MANAUS, a Carbondale-based community organizing initiative, which has set up a system for digital applications and relief payments. Valley Settlement is also coordinating with the Roaring Fork School District’s Family Resource Center to direct those in need to cash payments.
For residents seeking help in the middle and lower valley, it's a patchwork of calling different organizations for specific needs. The phone call for rent assistance is separate from food assistance, and utility payments are another call.
“I can't imagine how frustrating it is for folks who are trying to get help, who are going to four or five or six different places and sometimes being straight up denied, sometimes being asked to provide paperwork that they they don’t have or doesn't exist, who are told you don't have a social security number we can’t help you,” Boughton said.
She said there is a benefit to providing residents with un-earmarked funds.
“Direct cash assistance has been proven to be efficacious in many different scenarios, especially emergency response,” she said. “We know that families are able to prioritize. I mean they are doing it already without any income.”
MANAUS has been able to assist more than 750 families during the shutdown, but funds are getting low. There remain about 1,100 applicants on the waitlist, yet currently there is only funding for about another 70 payouts, Boughton said.
“There is a huge need and huge gap between the funding that is available for families right now and the funding that they actually need to continue living in this valley,” Boughton said.
It would take $2.2 million Just to support one month’s rent for undocumented clients Valley Settlement helps from Aspen to Parachute. That’s more than the nonprofit community can handle, and Boughton said it’s frustrating that governments cannot step in to help this portion of the community.
“These families are paying taxes, they are working, they are contributing to the economy. And yet they are excluded from any sort of public assistance — at least for emergency economic relief,” she said.
As public health orders lift and the workforce is being called back in, Boughton now has another worry she said keeps her up at night.
“Not just in the valley but in Colorado, a lot of childcare centers are closing permanently because of this,” Boughton said. “If people can't feel safe bringing their kids somewhere, or there is not an available spot, how are they going to get back to work? Same thing in the fall if schools don't reopen.”
She said it will take increased collaboration between nonprofits, governments and the private sector to keep the economy on track and support residents on the lower end of the economic spectrum in this valley.
All-encompassing impact
The Aspen Community Foundation is overseeing some of that collaboration through two funds created to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. Valerie Carlin, community investment director for ACF, said it was clear right away that the closure of the resort was going to hurt the community.
“This is going to have a huge impact on everybody, and so our board immediately was like, ‘You have to get that fund up and running,’” she said.
ACF has experience with disaster relief funds, especially after the 2018 Lake Christine Fire hit the Roaring Fork community. She said ACF was able to coordinate a holding pot of funds while other programs were mobilized to respond to specific community needs.
“People want to help and they don't know how to help. And so we were able to step in pretty quickly,” Carlin said.
To target midvalley residents, the city of Aspen allocated a portion of its $6.5 million relief package to ACF to support Aspen’s work force that does not live in town.
“They wanted those contributions to go to help people that work in the city but don't live in the city or the county. They recognize that 60 percent of the workforce in Aspen actually doesn't live in Aspen, and wanted to find a way to support those people as well,” Carlin said.
She checks in with her nonprofit partners a couple times a week. ACF is also administering funds to social service providers throughout the valley, including New Castle, Rifle and Silt. With the uncertainty around the economic reopening schedule, and how much of a toll the virus will take all the way through the winter high season, nonprofits are still in emergency relief mode. Many have been collaborating in order to make sure every resident has access to available assistance.
“The collaborations happening among our nonprofits, and just the whole can-do, not backing down attitude that these groups are exhibiting is just inspiring,” Carlin said.
As Burch, Eagle County’s human services director, points out, the coronavirus will not abide by county lines, so the response to its effects will take an all-hands-on-deck approach.
“We see it very regionally, because whatever happens in Eagle County, we can't isolate right? Garfield, Pitkin, Summit, Lake — we are all very much interlinked in so many ways. Leaning on the existing partnerships, and even finding news ones, has been critical,” Burch said.
On a smaller level, Stevenson tries to do the same with her El Jebel neighbors. She knows a lot of them are struggling financially, but also socially as quarantine has kept communities apart. As she takes her daily walk around the neighborhood, she tries to offer a smile and a greeting to everyone she sees.
“I live alone, so I don’t have anybody on a daily basis to talk to, to give me a hug or anything. It stinks,” she said. “Maybe that hello, someone really needed that and maybe I put a little sunshine in their day.”