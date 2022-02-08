A “Taking Public Hearing” concerning a nearly three-decades-old Eagle Nest Buffer Zone in Garfield County sounded like a constitutional law class at times Monday.
Last October, shortly after the Garfield Board of County Commissioners voted to keep the buffer zone intact within the Aspen Glen Club, the club’s owners quickly appealed the decision and requested a “takings determination” to occur, which it did on Monday.
Generally speaking, a “taking” is a government regulation or action that deprives a party of the use or value of their property without just compensation, Tari Williams, Garfield County deputy attorney, explained in an email Monday.
The Aspen Glen Golf Company, through its attorneys at Balcomb & Green, has maintained that when the eagles’ nest was destroyed in a windstorm a few years ago, the buffer zone protecting it was no longer needed.
When the BOCC voted to keep the buffer zone intact last October, the golf company said the decision deprived it of property values it was entitled to.
“We need to make a record — just in case this ends up in a court of law — and we need to set the record straight given that the opposers are still accusing us, and our clients, of dirty tricks,” Chad Lee, an attorney with Balcomb & Green and representing the Aspen Glen Golf Company, said Monday. “More importantly, we’re here to stick up for the private property rights of our client. And, not just this private property owner, but all landowners throughout the county because this decision set a dangerous precedent throughout our county.”
During Monday’s “Taking Public Hearing,” the Aspen Glen Golf Company and its attorneys argued that the BOCC’s previous decision to uphold the Eagle Nest Buffer Zone took its property “without just compensation in violation of the United States and Colorado Constitutions.”
However, Garfield County Commissioners John Martin and Mike Samson, disagreed with that assessment.
“I don’t think there has been a takings. I’ll state that right now,” Commissioner Mike Samson said. “The board found that the property owner was not denied all reasonable use of economic return, nor denied use of vested property right … The board considered the value of the property as a whole.”
The Aspen Glen Golf Company has pointed out that Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife stated that the buffer zone was “no longer warranted” as a result of the nest no longer existing. Many Aspen Glen residents have pushed back at CPW’s assertion, saying that bald eagles, along with other wildlife, still utilize the protected area.
“We’ve gone around and around and around and around on this one and it’s time to make a decision,” Samson said.
In a 2-0 vote, the BOCC upheld its previous decision to keep the eagle nest buffer zone intact and also refuted the golf company's claims that the county had taken its property rights away by doing so.
Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky recused himself from Monday’s public hearing.
When the Aspen Glen Planned Unit Development was first approved by the Garfield Board of County Commissioners in 1992, the formation of an Eagle Nest Buffer Zone within its boundary was one of the project’s conditions of approval.
The buffer zone was established to protect an existing eagles’ nest from “construction of dwelling units or human activities,” according to the original resolution, which was approved in a 3-0 vote by then Garfield County Commissioners Elmer Arbaney, Arnold Mackley and Marian Smith nearly 30 years ago.
The original agreement stipulated that building envelopes for nine lots adjacent to the buffer zone be approved by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
In addition to monitoring encroaching construction, the 1992 resolution also placed a “timing restriction” on the 10th hole of the Aspen Glen Club’s golf course in order to further protect the eagles’ nest from recreational activity too.
“The overlay zone and that area still serves a very important and very lucrative, I would say, sales pitch for Aspen Glen and the golf course,” Commissioner Martin said. “Testimony from their own attorney … ‘It’s easier to see wildlife in that area than going to the Denver Zoo.’ Well, guess what, that is a protected area, an enhancement and a condition that the PUD, Aspen Glen golf course should maximize on. That’s the way I saw it.”