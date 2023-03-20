Just after the 2023-24 Aspen School District calendar was approved, the vote for the next year’s schedule was put off until April as staff and administration weigh an earlier start date for classes.
Originally slated for a vote in this upcoming Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting, the decision on a new calendar that would bump the first day of school up a week and have teachers reporting for duty on Aug. 7, 2024, has been pushed until at least the first meeting in April to allow for more time to get feedback.
For the Aspen Education Association, the union of district workers, there simply hasn’t been enough time for members to get on the same page
“I think there’s a lot of viewpoints about it,” Marnie White, a representative o.f AEA, said when reached for a comment. “I think what we can say is that we don’t know where everybody is in terms of how they feel because we also have some concerns about the process. What we have not had time to do is to survey members or talk to members about how, as a membership, we are feeling about that proposed calendar.”
Currently the district is exploring two calendars, one that is marked as recommended that has an Aug. 7 start date for staff and an Aug. 13 for students. The other has an Aug. 15 first day for staff and Aug. 21 for students, which more closely aligns with the calendar just approved for 2023-24, which has staff starting on Aug 16 and students on Aug. 23 this fall.
Both proposed calendars jump from 173 student days on the 2023-24 calendar to 176 and maintain 185 staff days.
Superintendent David Baugh said the administration is exploring moving up the start date mainly to move finals before the winter break, as they’re currently taking place after a two-week break in December. For students in the International Baccalaureate program, it also leaves fewer days between their final exams and the last day of school in the spring.
Moving up the start date also aligns with other school districts in the area; ASD’s 2023-24 calendar has students starting a full week after Roaring Fork School District.
“The whole calendar conversation’s been based around trying to get more instructional time,” Baugh said. “We’re trying to be more efficient with time.”
The biggest impact on staff, some opposition has said, is that it complicates getting summer work for some teachers. Additionally, some staff have concerns about student well-being, with more days in classrooms with no air conditioning during the hottest month of the year, plus general disappointment about losing a week of prime summer vacation time.
Baugh responded that the district is trying to be conscious of student needs with water filling stations while saying that lower elevation school districts, namely RFSD and Garfield 16, start earlier in August and also do not have air conditioning.
From the AEA perspective, the process has been too expedient to conclusively come to a decision as a union on what’s best for the staff. The district has already issued one ThoughtExchange survey, which allows for options like commenting and social-media style reacting to survey responses to add more depth to results, but some staff felt the survey lacked focus and that some questions could have been misconstrued, leading to skewed results.
There’s also been some confusion about the terms on a new calendar for instructional, contact and professional development times and the changes being made year to year in those respects.
The district also created a committee to discuss the calendar but, according to AEA’s Stephanie Nixon, the committee only met twice.
With the extended time frame, Baugh said he had a Q&A with elementary staff on Friday and that the district is issuing a new survey that will be more focused and should yield more precise responses.
The union, meanwhile, will be able to issue its own internal survey to its members.
“Us coming together as a union really helped actually with the process because it was able to put it on hold until we can get more information and more data,” Nixon said.
Baugh said the committee will reconvene and see if there is a “third calendar” option that can be a middle ground between the current two being discussed.
After Wednesday, school board will meet again on April 12, when Baugh says he hopes to be able to vote on a new calendar.
School calendars are meant to be solidified two years in advance. The administration and board is seeking to shore up the 2024-25 plan by voting in the near future. ASD had previously approved a 2023-24 calendar, but voted on some changes on March 8 that added four instructional days by cutting spring conferences and reducing spring break by one day.