Early reports indicate incumbent Pitkin County Commissioner Steve Child will serve a third and final term.
According to results at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, about 75% of tallied ballots — 6,042 — favored Child. His opponent, Chris Council, had at that point received almost 25% of the votes, at 2006.
Child hadn't yet heard the news of his lead in the polls when the Aspen Daily News reached him for comment.
"You just totally made my day," he beamed over the phone. "I think the first thing I would say is to thank all the people who have supported me. I’ve gotten lots of encouraging notes from people and different things."
Child admitted that he in no way thought that he had secured a win in a hard-fought campaign and credited Council for his hard work throughout the election season.
"I ran a nontraditional campaign, without putting up the yard signs and without doing a bunch of ads — which I really felt like I should have done some ads just to reach out to people who don’t know me," he said. "I spent so much of the last week worrying about the younger generation, who a lot of them don’t know me. And I just wondered about that demographic shift — what effect that would have on the election.
"Chris Council, he was very aggressive in his campaign and really worked hard. I know what he went through because I did the same thing eight years ago — I had to campaign for virtually eight months because there was a primary," he continued.
Had Child not retained his seat on the Pitkin County Board of Commissioners, he would have faced much larger, existential questions for his future, he noted.
"I have been thinking, if I did perchance lose, I would be retired at that point and then have to figure out what to do with the rest of my life," he said. "I know being commissioner what my next four years will look like, definitely. I’ll be very busy looking out for the best health, safety and public welfare for the people of Pitkin County — and for Colorado, for that matter."