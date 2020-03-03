Pitkin County voters had cast more than 3,000 early ballots in Tuesday’s presidential primary election as of Monday morning, shooting turnout numbers well past anything experienced in 20 years of presidential caucuses in Colorado.
As Colorado joins 13 other states for the March 3 Super Tuesday nationwide primary, a large number of local voters appear to want to take part.
Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pitkin County administration building, at 530 E. Main St. in Aspen. All voters should have received a ballot in the mail about three weeks ago. It was too late as of Friday to return a voted ballot via mail, but those ballots can be dropped off until 7 p.m. at the county building in Aspen, at Snowmass Village Town Hall and at Basalt Town Hall.
If a surge of mail ballots are dropped off Tuesday, it could delay complete results being released until Wednesday, according to Pitkin County Clerk Janice Vos Caudill, who encouraged those who hadn’t yet voted to do so in person, with their required photo ID, if possible. Either way, the county’s election department will be fully staffed with signature verifiers and election judges on Tuesday, Vos Caudill said.
The county is preparing for lines for in-person voting on Tuesday, she added. Anyone who shows up before 7 p.m. will be afforded the chance to vote even if they are still in line at the cutoff time. However, as of 7:01 p.m., no one new will be able to join the queue, Vos Caudill said.
There are a total of 12,853 active voters in Pitkin County, according to the latest numbers from the county elections department, of which 46.5 percent are unaffiliated, 37.2 percent are Democrats and 14.5 percent are Republican.
Previous high-turnout general elections in the county include November 2018, when more than 9,800 voted, and November 2016, when more than 10,500 ballots were counted.
There is little comparable data for a local presidential primary election, let alone one held in March. Around 1,000 attended the 2016 presidential caucus held by the Pitkin County Democrats, breaking for Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton with 54.6 percent of the caucus vote. That presidential election set the turnout record over the previous number set in 2008, when Obama won the county with over 77 percent support.
The last time there was a primary election, in 2000, just 634 county voters participated.
The June 2018 primary, where voters weighed in on candidates for congress, governor and other statewide offices, saw about 2,600 Pitkin County votes.
There will still be a primary this June in Colorado for Congress and U.S. Senate party nominations, and to narrow the field for Pitkin County commissioner candidates.
As part of the process for determining who is qualified to be on that June primary ballot for the federal offices, party caucuses are taking place this Saturday at 2 p.m. for Pitkin County Democrats at Aspen High School. Eagle County Democratic party voters will caucus from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at the Basalt library.
Recent changes in Colorado election law mean that all voters — even those unaffiliated with a political party — will have the chance to participate in the presidential primary. Those not registered with a political party can vote in either the quickly evolving Democratic primary, or in the Republican primary. Despite his presumptive nominee status, President Trump is still facing five challengers whose names appear on the ballot.