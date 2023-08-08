The head of one of the most powerful conservation groups in the country says she can imagine America veering toward fascism and environmental dystopia or leaning into social justice and “the right relationship with the planet.”
“We have the capacity to do either,” said Abigail Dillen, president of Earthjustice, a nonprofit, public interest environmental law organization. “I know I gotta keep fighting for that possibility.”
Dillen will speak in Aspen on Wednesday at one private and one public event. She is the featured speaker at Wilderness Workshop’s annual Wild Fest benefit. Dillen also will speak at a free public event at Explore Booksellers from 2-3 p.m.
In a telephone interview last week from her office in the San Francisco area, Dillen said she is optimistic about progress made on climate change but uncertain if the momentum will be sustained. She lauded President Joe Biden’s administration for steering the Inflation Reduction Act through Congress and said many people don’t yet realize how significant it was for the environment. The legislation, referred to as IRA, earmarks $270 billion to transform to clean energy and manufacturing economies.
“We’ve seen historic investments in climate action that really have the potential to dramatically shift our energy economy and our manufacturing economy in the U.S.,” Dillen said. “That comes at a moment when U.S. leadership on climate at home and around the world is absolutely essential. We don’t have a lot of years left to change the trajectory that we’re on.”
If the momentum can be sustained over the next three or four years, she sees it being transformative. The act invests heavily in electric vehicle technology and heat pumps for buildings. Consumers would no longer be held hostage to prices at the gas pump or for heating their homes, which would have a bearing on their politics, Dillen said.
“As you can imagine, fossil fuel is doing everything they can to make sure that never shifts,” she said.
The act itself was tainted with compromises with the fossil fuel industry to earn the support it needed for Congressional approval. Mandates for oil and gas leasing were part of the act.
“It was negotiated in a very divided Congress and so it also has enormous potential to entrench dependence on fossil fuels,” Dillen said. “There are two dynamics going on here. It’s really a question, ‘Are we the taxpayers supporting a revolution that’s going to entrench fossil fuel power and pollution or are we really going to build a new economy that creates a new path forward on climate solutions?’”
While environmentalists lauded Biden for the IRA, many were also angered by his approval of the Willow project in Alaska. They said the project was contrary to Biden’s climate goals. The project could produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil a day. It is the largest proposed oil drilling on U.S. public lands.
“We’re not moving away from business as usual fast enough. That’s an understatement,” Dillen said.
One area of progress has been the Bureau of Land Management’s proposal to take a holistic approach to administration of 240 million acres of land in its jurisdiction. The agency is proposing to put conservation on equal footing with other uses, such as oil and gas extraction.
Dillen noted that currently 90% of BLM-administered lands are open to oil and gas leasing.
“This proposal would bring us to some greater balance by trying to steer (oil and gas extraction) away from the most important wildlife habitat and sacred cultural lands,” she said.
In a smaller-scale skirmish related to use of BLM lands, the agency reconsidered how it will manage 2 million acres of land and minerals in western Colorado. The plan will impact public lands that include holdings in Pitkin and Eagle counties and the Interstate 70 corridor to Grand Junction. Wilderness Workshop and partners filed two lawsuits to force the BLM to broaden the scope of management alternatives.
Although Earthjustice didn’t represent Wilderness Workshop in that litigation, the two groups have teamed frequently on conservation causes, mostly prominently on extinguishing existing oil and gas leases in the Thompson Divide area west of Carbondale. The U.S. Department of Interior is considering a proposal to withdraw about 225,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area from potential leasing for 20 years. Meanwhile, Wilderness Workshop and Earthjustice are working to nullify existing leases on about 100,000 acres.
“The withdrawal is only about going forward — what lands will be open or not to leasing in the future, but a lot of work has been and continues to be getting rid of the existing leases, a lot of which were issued illegally,” said Will Roush, executive director of Wilderness Workshop. “We’ve gotten a lot of those canceled but there are still a number of them sticking around on the landscape because of loopholes that allow them to remain well past the 10-year primary term that generally they should expire afterwards.”
Dillen said Wilderness Workshop’s leadership in the effort to fight to prevent oil and gas development in Thompson Divide should serve as a model of how to protect special places. She singled out Wilderness Workshop’s technical expertise, organizing expertise and “people power.”
“I think when we started the work to get this area subject to enduring protections, it seemed like a very uphill battle,” she said.
Earthjustice provides legal muscle for conservation groups and communities fighting for environmental protections, be it withdrawing oil and gas leases or removing lead from water pipes. Dillen said the organization has 600 clients in active cases around the country. One of Earthjustice’s major thrusts is “repairing” the rollback of regulations on health, safety and climate that were undertaken by former President Donald Trump’s administration.
She said several agencies were “hollowed out” by Trump. Examples of actions being sought are finalizing fuel standards for vehicles, new standards for power plant emissions and regulations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to force companies to disclose their climate impacts.
“It’s a race to get an ambitious regulatory agenda completed” before the November 2024 general election, she said. “The whole framework of environmental protection needs to be restored.”
Dillen proudly notes that Earthjustice’s motto is, “Because the Earth needs a good lawyer.”
That’s the key to understanding what the organization does, she said. She is hopeful that all the hard work for environmental protection and climate action won’t be for naught.
“I think there is a sense among some people that it can’t be this bad, it will get fixed. But it won’t be fixed by itself,” she said. “There are many possible futures ahead of us and some of them are almost unbearable to contemplate. I wouldn’t contemplate them if I didn’t need to, to keep fighting as hard as we need to fight for a different future.”