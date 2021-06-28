Just as eastbound Interstate 70 is open again in Glenwood Canyon, per a 3 p.m. Colorado Department of Transportation update, traffic on Independence Pass slowed to a point of false reports that it was closed due to a vehicle getting stuck east of Aspen.
"We had an RV blocking up by Lower Narrows," a Pitkin County dispatcher reported, noting "multiple sheriff's deputies" and Colorado State Patrol were on the scene. "At this moment, it's still closed ... as of yet they're still working on getting it opened back up."
Meanwhile, in the lower valley, westbound lanes on I-70 remained closed.
"Westbound traffic continues to be closed, with the closure point at Exit 133 (Dotsero). Crews are working to remove the mudslide debris from the westbound lanes," the CDOT update explains. "At this time we estimate westbound lanes will reopen mid to late evening tonight."
On Saturday afternoon at about 3:15 p.m., a debris flow into No Name creek led to an hours-long I-70 closure in Glenwood Canyon in both directions — by about 8 p.m., crews had managed to reopen eastbound lanes but westbound remained closed until after 10 p.m.
One day later on Sunday, CDOT again had to close the interstate between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero because of the second mudslide. That closure lasted overnight, with crews working diligently but unable to reopen eastbound until mid-afternoon today.