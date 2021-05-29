By 3:15 p.m. Friday, the westbound lane of Interstate 70 had been reopened after a semi-truck heading westbound jumped the median near the Hanging Lake exit, outside Glenwood Springs. The eastbound lane remained closed, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation social media update.
The semi-truck landed on the lower, eastbound lane upside down, as seen in a photograph released by CDOT Friday afternoon.
“Due to an extended closure, eastbound motorists on I-70 are advised to take the northern alternate route if traveling eastbound between Rifle and Eagle County, Summit County or the Denver metro area,” CDOT recommended at about 1:30 p.m. “Motorists should anticipate delays on the alternate route due to additional detour traffic. … Eastbound and westbound are closed due to a crash in the eastbound lanes near Mile Point 125, which is near the Hanging Lake exit.”
Before detouring onto any alternate route, motorists should refer to www.cotrip.org for the latest road conditions. CDOT strongly discourages travelers from using highways south of I-70 for an alternate route, due to extensive construction closures.
“CDOT also asks that motorists not use Cottonwood Pass Road (in Eagle/Garfield counties), Hagerman Pass, Eagle/Thomasville Road or other county or forest service roads in Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties as a detour,” an alert advises. “These roads are not built for heavy traffic or commercial oversize vehicles. Many of these four-wheel drive roads also do not have cell phone coverage.”