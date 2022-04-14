Hundreds of years ago, icons of the Roaring Fork Valley such as the Maroon Bells and Mount Sopris were known as the “shining mountains” by the Utes who lived here.
This weekend — not far from those glistening peaks — the Aspen Indigenous Foundation will bring together hundreds of native people and tribes to celebrate their cultures with the Shining Mountains Easter Pow Wow at Aspen High School.
Pow wows are a traditional gathering of tribes — although many years ago, they went by another name — where natives would meet once in the summer and once in the winter to share stories and news, sing, dance and celebrate. Today, tribes across the country hold two kinds of pow wows — the traditional type, where tribes are invited to gather on a reservation, and a contest type, where people gather to compete in contests and share their cultures.
“The contest pow wow has actually done a lot of good in the sense that it’s fired up or rejuvenated a lot of the native culture,” said Buffalo Child of Woody Creek. “Today, the modern pow wow lasts anywhere from two to four days — three days average. Today, we’re down to two days, but I’d love to see this be a three-day event every Easter.”
Child, a hoop dancer and Northern-style traditional dancer, will emcee this year’s pow wow in Aspen along with Rick Yazzie, a member of the Navajo tribe. This will be the first traditional, multiday pow wow hosted in Aspen, and Child said he hopes it will only grow in years to come.
The two days of events are open to the public and will include contests for the 500 natives that are expected to visit this weekend. Tribes will compete in drumming, singing and dancing, and the foundation will award cash prizes to the winners. Vendors from reservations across the West also have been invited and will sell jewelry, art, clothing and traditional food like Indian fry bread and Indian tacos.
Audience members may participate in a grand entry dance at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. There also will be an Easter Sunday service at 9 a.m. featuring a special pipe ceremony and prayer.
The pow wow will serve a dual purpose for the natives and the Aspen community, and Child said the chance to have vendors will do a lot of good for natives who come from poor reservation communities and can bring the money they make back to their families.
“We want to make this into something special not only for this community but for all the people that come,” Child said. “It’s basically for the local people to experience authentic American Indian championship singing and dancing, and for the native people, it’s a chance for us to get together and celebrate.”
The contests will be sprinkled throughout the weekend amid performances from the head man and head woman dancers, spiritual songs and dances considered to be “intertribal” dances in which everyone will be invited to participate. Child said most of the songs and dances will be traditional native dances based on the movements of wildlife — for example, during the “crow hop” dance, participants will hop like a crow.
Child added that the foundation hopes to have as much Ute representation as possible this weekend, given that the Aspen area once belonged to the Utes. However, he expects to see representatives from up to 200 tribes from across the country, including Utah, New York and Kentucky.
The foundation is not asking for donations in addition to admission fees, but there will be raffles throughout the pow wow for prizes. Several Aspen hotels are offering discounts to those who reserve a room under “Aspen Pow Wow,” including the Annabelle Inn, the Mountain Chalet and the Hotel Element. The event will be family friendly, and Child said it will be “for the people.”
“We are looking forward to inviting the people in the area and we’d really like to see you out there enjoying yourself,” he said.
The pow wow will take place on Saturday and Sunday in the downstairs gymnasium next to the black box theater at Aspen High School. Events will kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday with a grand entry dance, and the goal is to wrap up by 6 p.m. on Sunday after a performance from the champion dancers at 5:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, students and veterans, and children under 12 get in for free. More information is available online at aspenaif.org/pow-wows.