In the second Easter of the pandemic, local houses of worship will offer a mix of online and in-person services to their congregations.
Fr. Darrick Leier of St. Mary Catholic Church in Aspen said Thursday that in-person seats for the Masses — Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. — have been filling up since they first opened two weeks ago, but that some spaces remain. About 100 people will be allowed upstairs in the church and 65 downstairs in the church hall overflow area.
“I’m so grateful to have our parishioners back to celebrate the holiest week of our faith,” said Leier, recalling how last Easter, COVID-19 prohibited all in-person worship.
“It’s going to be great,” Leier added.
Interested parties can reserve their spots by going online to parishreservations.com/maryaspen. To watch the livestream on YouTube, check out: youtube.com/channel/UCfjodIvMvuuPchHLx-RAQuw
The Aspen Chapel will not have in-person services either in the church or on the mountain for Easter 2021, but nonetheless has a special event in store for Sunday available through streaming, aspenchapel.org.
Cynthia Bourgeault will deliver a message on “The Relevance of Easter to the Current World Situation” during the Easter service that begins at 9:30 a.m. Bourgeault was voted by Watkins Mind Body Spirit Magazine as among the 100 most “spiritually influential living people” (Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama are also on the Watkins list) and is the author of a new book, “Eye of the Heart.” Complementing Bourgeault’s message will be readings and music provided by Heidi Curatolo.
Like St. Mary, the Snowmass Chapel gives congregants the option to worship in-person at 9 a.m. on Sunday (RSVP required and space is limited) as well as online, via snowmasschapel.org/watch/live-stream.
Senior Pastor Robert DeWetter and Associate Pastor Charla Belinski will be leading the service and the music — under the direction of Paul Dankers and including special guest artists — is expected to be steller.
Christ Church Aspen is taking signups for its Sunday 10 a.m. in-person worship, christchurchaspen.org/easterseason and will air a livestream both on its website and the church’s YouTube Channel.
“As we regather, we are committed to putting your safety first,” the Christ Church website assures.
Crossroads Community Church offers Sunday service times at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with reservations. Crossroads will also stream on YouTube, ccaspen.com/watch-live and take prayer requests, questions and comments through text via 970-717-0087.
Aspen Community Church will not have an in-person Easter service for 2021, but like his colleagues of different religious orders, Pastor Jerry Herships makes good use of the church’s YouTube channel. In his Palm Sunday sermon, Rev. Herships said simply, “Let’s go ahead and have some God talk,” which could actually be a theme for all churches during this most sacred holiday weekend of the Christian faith (aspencommunitychurch.org).