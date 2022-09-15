Latinos in Colorado continue to struggle financially and rank the economy, inflation and the rising cost of living among their top concerns, according to the second annual Colorado Latino Policy Agenda released on Wednesday.
Gun violence and abortion rights also are on the minds of Latino voters as the 2022 fall elections quickly approach, says a news release about the policy agenda issued by Glenwood Springs nonprofit Voces Unidas de las Montañas.
The policy agenda is an annual, nonpartisan report that provides insight for elected officials, community leaders, media and others interested in the demographic makeup and views of Latinos in Colorado on policy, political and other relevant issues in the state, the release states.
Among the key findings this year:
• Half (50%) of Latinos in Colorado report that their economic situation has gotten worse in the past 12 months.
• One-third (33%) report that they quit their job in the last 12 months due to poor working conditions
• Nearly one-quarter (23%) had their workload or hours increased without a raise or promotion.
• An alarming 83% worry that their child could become a victim of a mass shooting.
The policy agenda is based on the largest nonpartisan survey of Latino registered voters conducted in Colorado and is commissioned by Voces Unidas de las Montañas, the Voces Unidas Action Fund, the Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights and the COLOR Action Fund. Protégete of Conservation Colorado also served as a partner on the 2022 report.
“The 2022 Colorado Latino Policy Agenda makes clear that the challenges facing Latinos when it comes to jobs, housing and the economy are severe — and in need of significant action from officials at the local, state and federal levels,” said Alex Sánchez, president and CEO of Voces Unidas de las Montañas.
“With fresh data revealing new priorities for Latinos, this year’s report also allows us to expand on our research base from 2021 as we work with elected officials and community leaders to recommend and explore solutions for the future,” Sánchez added.
Intended for use by lawmakers and other officials in the year ahead, the policy agenda was informed by a statewide poll of 1,504 Latino registered voters conducted online and via phone from July 5 to Aug. 5.