Work is underway to stabilize some of the oldest buildings in the Aspen area before they rot into the Hunter Creek Valley floor.
Staff and volunteers with a nonprofit organization called HistoriCorps started what will be a multi-year process to preserve a shop, outhouse, roadhouse and dam keeper’s cabin in the scenic valley affectionately known as Aspen’s backyard.
The work is being funded by the Aspen-based Hunter Creek Historical Foundation and it was approved by the White River National Forest. HistoriCorps — based in Morrison, Colorado — took on the task as part of its mission to “save America’s special places.”
The buildings in Hunter Creek Valley are easy to take for granted, but they hold a special place in history. They were part of William C.E. Koch’s Adelaide Ranch, a homestead dating to the early to mid-1880s. The Hunter Creek Historical Foundation realized history was at risk of being lost if the buildings were allowed to deteriorate further. The shop building on the west side of the homestead was prioritized for the first attention.
“It is in imminent danger of falling down,” said Graeme Means, co-chair of the foundation along with Howie Mallory. “As an architect, I’m amazed it hasn’t fallen down.”
The idea isn’t to spiff up the buildings. Instead, they will be shored up and patched with similar materials. The shop will receive a new roof of corrugated metal, patches in the wood siding and stabilization of the foundation.
The HistoriCorps crew jacked up the building last week because a foot or more of dust and dirt had buried the foundation over the last 140 years. Steve Harris, one of the crew supervisors, said the need to jack the structure up made it a more-difficult-than-usual job.
The crew knocks off for the weekend. A different set of volunteers will roll in Sunday night. HistoriCorps aims for up to seven volunteers and two supervisors.
Camping isn’t typically allowed in that part of Hunter Creek Valley but the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District granted a permit to accommodate the crew and volunteers on-site, according to Jennifer Schuller, deputy district ranger. The Forest Service views the work as important because the historic homestead “tells a story” about Aspen’s history, she said.
Crews from HistoriCorps will work for the next three weeks. If work on the shop is completed, the plan is to attend to the outhouse, which has settled eschew over the decades.
Means said it is gratifying for members of the Hunter Creek Historical Foundation to see work begin because they have been planning, seeking approvals and fundraising for the last 18 months. More fundraising is necessary to keep the work going. The work was estimated at $350,000.
Next year’s work will focus on the roadhouse, the most accessible of the buildings because it is right along a popular hiking and biking trail. Year three will focus on the cabin for the dam keeper, located upstream and on the other side of Hunter Creek.
Other buildings that were once part of the ranch have already collapsed. “Our intention is to stabilize the remaining structures so many more generations of visitors can wonder at the fascinating history of this special valley,” the foundation’s website said.
Means said a condition of the Forest Service approval for the preservation project is that the structures must be roped off from public access. The historical foundation doesn’t have plans to promote tours of the historic site in a fashion similar to Ashcroft of Independence. Hunter Creek is viewed as a more low-key site.
“We love the peaceful nature of the valley,” Means said.
More about the project is available at huntercreekhistoricalfoundation.org.
In addition, Means and other members of the historical foundation will be featured in a panel discussion on the project and the significance of the site hosted by the Aspen Historical Society on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum grounds. Advance registration is required at aspenhistory.org/programs-events/programs-events/.