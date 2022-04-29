Being a political officeholder and receiving a full-time salary for it may not have the appeal it once had.
A Thursday news release from the elections department of the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office listing the eight candidates that have qualified for upcoming countywide contests said that only one of five races will be contested in the June 28 primary.
That’s the sheriff’s race, in which incumbent Sheriff Joe DiSalvo will face challengers Michael Buglione and Michael Buysse. The top two primary finishers will be certified to meet in the Nov. 8 general election.
A former deputy, DiSalvo was first elected sheriff in 2010, succeeding his mentor Bob Braudis, who retired. DiSalvo has been reelected every four years since.
The release says another elected county position will be contested, but not until Nov. 8 ― the seat on the Board of Pitkin County Commissioners currently held by Kelly McNicholas Kury.
McNicholas Kury, who was first elected four years ago without opposition, is being challenged by former sheriff’s deputy and fellow Aspen resident Erin Smiddy. That race “will not be part of the primary ballot because there are only two candidates vying,” the release states.
Longtime Commissioner Patti Clapper, also of Aspen, did not draw opposition in the contest for her seat and will return for a third consecutive term, according to the release.
Clapper was elected in 2014, defeating incumbent Rob Ittner, and was reelected in 2018 in a rematch with Ittner. Clapper also served three terms prior to Ittner’s initial victory in 2010, when Clapper couldn’t run due to term limits.
In addition, Pitkin County Assessor Deb Bamesberger also did not garner opposition for the fall election. Bamesberger was elected assessor in 2018 after besting former Aspen Mayor Mick Ireland, who also is a former county commissioner.
Ingrid Grueter, the interim clerk and recorder appointed last month by the BOCC to fill out the term of Janice Vos Caudill, also will have no opposition. Vos Caudill, who served as county clerk and recorder since November 2005, retired April 1.
In qualifying, all eight candidates met the threshold requirement of 100 or more valid signatures by the April 22 deadline, the release adds.