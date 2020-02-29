The Colorado Department of Transportation will be resurfacing a portion of Glenwood Canyon’s westbound lanes this spring and summer, along with other work that will replace bridge joints and bearings and add handicapped accessible curbs and ramps to the Grizzly Creek rest area.
Beginning in late March, there will be a traffic shift of westbound traffic down to the eastbound driving deck, with one lane of travel in each direction, according to a CDOT advisory. That configuration will run for between 7 and 9 miles. CDOT Region 3 communications manager Elise Thatcher said crews hope to be done with the head-to-head configuration by early July.
This eight-month improvement project includes resurfacing Interstate 70 with a placement of thin bonded polyester concrete overlay, replacement of bridge joints and bearings, new pavement markings and ADA ramp improvements at rest areas. Construction will occur over approximately 6.2 miles on I-70 in the Glenwood Canyon, from mile post 116 to 133.
The new polyester concrete overlay will minimize the need for annual repairs and is more durable with a significantly longer lifespan than asphalt, according to a CDOT press release.
“This project will provide an improved driving surface and help ensure the longevity and safety of our infrastructure,” the release says.
This $15.7 million CDOT contract was awarded to American Civil Constructors West Coast. ACCWC has extensive experience with heavy-civil contracting services for infrastructure projects throughout the United States.
Crews will begin the project with single-lane closures on I-70 near the Grizzly Creek Rest Area. Glenwood Canyon trail users may encounter shifting closures of ADA ramps at rest areas throughout the canyon.
Thatcher noted that the Grizzly Creek rest area will remain open throughout the work.
The project is scheduled to be complete in October 2020. To sign up for traffic and trail impact updates, please contact public information via email, GlenwoodCanyon2020@gmail.com, or phone, 970-618-5379.
A similar project will take place involving eastbound lanes at a future date uncertain, “as budget allows,” Thatcher wrote in an email.