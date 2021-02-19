Roaring Fork Valley Chef Arik Sananikone has been hungry to help other chefs across the country during the pandemic, especially those no longer with a kitchen.
“I’ve been meditating about this for a couple of months now,” Sananikone, who owns Thai House Co. & Sushi in El Jebel, said while prepping ingredients for a dinner shift on Wednesday.
Despite indoor dining having been prohibited for a significant portion of 2020, the local chef and restaurant owner still pulled off a successful year thanks to his loyal customers and experienced staff, he explained.
“This is the best community I’ve ever served,” Sananikone said. “It’s very supportive of the craft and our vision ... to love on people.”
However, also well aware of COVID-19’s devastating impacts on the industry he quit high school to pursue full-time, Sananikone, now 39, said he simply wanted to help other chefs — any way he could.
For the entire month of April Sananikone will temporarily “close” Thai House Co. & Sushi and utilize its space for “pop-ups” featuring three, still to be determined, guest chefs who will showcase their culinary skills for five days each.
“It’s just something that is really speaking to me at the moment,” Sananikone said of the forthcoming pop-up events. “I’m not featuring any big-name chefs at all. I want to help normal people.”
According to Sananikone, each chef will craft his or her own custom menu and prepare its items for customers Wednesday through Sunday, beginning April 7. The first chef will cook at Thai House Co. & Sushi from April 7-11, with the second and third chefs showing off their culinary skills between April 14-18 and April 21-25, respectively.
“We’re going to do this for three weeks and we are going to offer it to three different chefs,” Sananikone said. “They’re going to come and do their thing however they want.”
None of the chefs will have to worry about paying for their travel expenses or lodging, either, as Sananikone has agreed to pay for it all. Even the ingredients on each chef’s unique menu will be paid for in full by Thai House Co. & Sushi.
Sananikone said he was still communicating with a few different chefs about the opportunity, which he hoped would land them a job cooking in the Roaring Fork Valley or elsewhere after.
“That’s the intention, for sure — for them to get noticed,” Sananikone said. “Mainly, who I have been talking to are chefs that have been let go and have their own vision of what they want to do.”
Sananikone said the pop ups would occur during Thai House Co. & Sushi’s regular business hours from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Sananikone also planned to offer the opportunity to more chefs, again, this October.
Depending on the chef, menu items could range from “seafood and steaks to tacos and burgers,” Sananikone explained.
“I would highly recommend reservations, but we’ll be able to handle walk-ins,” Sananikone said. “Definitely, no takeout. I just want in-house [dining] so people meet the chef, too.”