Many good things are created in difficult times. In 2009, in the midst of the economic crisis, and as several local weeklies closed, El Montañés was born as a weekly Hispanic newspaper to serve Eagle and Garfield counties.
Since then, the newspaper has forged significant alliances with readers, government entities, nonprofits, advertisers and more.
Eleven years later, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a similar opportunity presented itself. This time it was to expand and improve the newspaper by entering into an alliance with the Aspen Daily News.
For David Cook, publisher and owner of the Aspen Daily News, his interest in the collaboration came from noticing that the local media did not reflect the growth trend seen in the local Hispanic community.
“The lack of news resources dedicated to the Spanish-speaking community could even be designated as a news desert and the Aspen Daily News is committed to doing our part to better serve this important demographic,” Cook said. “El Montañés has done a wonderful job given their limited resources and we know this strategic partnership will lead to much-needed boost in news output and availability.”
Cook added, “Any community that does not have a constant source of news tends to suffer from a lack of representation. It is our hope and intention to provide the Hispanic community with a news source they can trust and call their own.”
Madeleine Osberger, interim editor-in-chief at the Aspen Daily News said she’s looking forward to the new partnership.
“About a third of our valley’s community is Spanish-speaking,” Osberger said. “To be able to work with Veronica Whitney to offer El Montañés’ audience Aspen Daily News content is huge, as is the ability to share that paper’s content with our readership. Overall, it's very exciting.”
Whitney, editor and founder of El Montañés, said that for years she had been looking to work in collaboration with one of the local Anglo newspapers.
“It is important to solidify the cultural and informational coexistence of the Hispanic and Anglo communities in the valley, and that is the importance of this endeavor,” Whitney said.
Another regional collaboration between Hispanic and Anglo media recently started as local Hispanic radio La Tricolor and Aspen Public Radio are now sharing stories.