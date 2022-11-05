A child care provider at the Yellow Brick Building’s Early Learning Center was arrested on Thursday and faces a misdemeanor charge of child abuse following an alleged incident involving an infant, according to Aspen Police Department records.
Iran De La Torre-Valdes, 51, has been suspended from the learning center, an email to parents from director Leslie Bixel says. The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday in the Chipmunks classroom for older infants ages 8 to 13 months.
“A teacher allegedly struck a child,” the email states. “The event was witnessed by a co-teacher, who reported it immediately to me.”
Bixel’s letter says that De La Torre-Valdes was escorted from the Yellow Brick by her and a staff member of Kids First, the city of Aspen child care program that oversees activity in the building and works to provide grants to parents and child care providers. She adds that she immediately notified the state’s child protective services office and called Aspen police.
While APD provided an arrest summary, a detailed police report was not available on Friday, Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn said Friday. The incident remains under investigation, he said, adding that it was his understanding that an infant was slapped in the face with an “open hand.” There were no apparent injuries to the child, he said.
Bixel’s email says that De La Torre-Valdes was a certified child care instructor who had no prior incidents in her six-year career. She had been vetted through the center’s standard background checks.
“Our board of directors and my top priority, as always, is to create a safe and nurturing learning environment at the ELC,” the email states. “We are shocked and saddened by this unprecedented event at our school. We are relieved that the child is OK. We will continue to realize our mission to provide inclusive, creative and individualized learning experiences for our students.”
Following the alleged incident, the ELC handled the matter properly, Linn added.