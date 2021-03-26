Pitkin County’s Elected Officials Transportation Committee met Thursday but quickly derailed, thanks to audio issues and the committee’s attempt to simplify its voting procedures.
“I’m not 100% comfortable… that we’re abiding by open meeting laws with all of these communication problems,” said Ward Hauenstein, Aspen city councilor and EOTC member. “If it takes somebody to have to know a counselor or a commissioner’s text to be cued in, I think we’re in violation of open meetings.”
Thursday’s EOTC meeting, which was hosted by the town of Snowmass Village, was inaudible until the issue was later fixed. Despite most of the committee members participating virtually themselves, they agreed to continue with Thursday’s EOTC meeting due to the fact that members of the public could have attended in person. Staff members also assured the board that a recording of the meeting would later be posted online, which it was.
“I just want to make sure that we’re being transparent,” Hauenstein said.
The EOTC was established in 1993 after Pitkin County voters approved a 0.5% county transit sales tax and a 0.5% use tax to finance, construct and operate a mass transportation system within the Roaring Fork Valley. The committee — composed of Board of Pitkin County Commissioners, Aspen City Council and the Snowmass Village Town Council — meets quarterly. However, the intergovernmental agreement that essentially formed the EOTC nearly three decades ago has not been updated much since it was first adopted.
Since 1993, any voting conducted by the 15-member EOTC has not been considered final. Instead, a final vote on an EOTC expenditure, effort or plan has been conducted by each member jurisdiction, separately, after the formal EOTC meeting.
When the EOTC attempted to streamline its voting process to where member jurisdictions could actually vote at EOTC meetings, things got confusing.
“What we’re trying to avoid is these redundant conversations, and the only way to do that is to have everybody at the meeting and to have one conversation,” Aspen City Councilor Ann Mullins said.
Ultimately, the EOTC directed staff to revise the existing IGA in a way that would allow member jurisdictions to hold a vote at EOTC meetings.
“Hopefully, we all make the meetings,” Aspen City Councilor Rachel Richards said.