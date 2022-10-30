Election 2022: Looking down-ballot

In just about any political election, the contested races pitting human vs. human typically get the lion’s share of attention from voters and the media.

And the ballot for Nov. 8 — a mere nine days away — is no exception. A glance at Aspen’s newspapers over the last few months, containing various stories about the acrimonious Pitkin County sheriff’s race or the bitter contest for U.S. House District 3 in Colorado, offers proof that rightly or wrongly, personalities and partisanship tend to dominate election season.

Need another example? Peruse the letters-to-the-editor section on just about any given day and count how many times “DiSalvo,” “Buglione,” “Boebert” and “Frisch” are mentioned.

Yet, there is much more to be learned about the upcoming election. With that in mind, the Aspen Daily News hopes to shed some light about down-ballot items that some view as unexciting and others see as crucial. They are all important, to varying degrees, and it would behoove those who are planning to participate in the voting process to spend a few minutes becoming familiar with them.

Our research on these topics relied on media reports, internet issue sites, the state ballot information booklet (aka “The Blue Book”), PitkinVotes.com and other sources. We urge voters to take time to study these issues in today’s news pages, as well as through other avenues, in order to make a more informed decision in advance of (mail-in ballots, early voting) or on (in-person voting) Election Day.

(Editor’s note: This listing does not purport to be all-inclusive of the local ballot layout. Its purpose is to highlight, condense and explain many of the non-candidate ballot items.)

Local tax proposals

• Ballot Issue 6A (Aspen Ambulance District funding): The rising number of service calls, an aging population and reduced payments from insurance companies for ambulance services are some of the reasons the Aspen Ambulance District has given for seeking a property tax increase from voters on Nov. 8.

The district, which covers Aspen and several unincorporated areas of Pitkin County such as Red Mountain and Woody Creek, currently has a 0.501 mill-levy rate in place. It is asking for an additional 0.599 mills, more than doubling the current rate to a total of 1.1 mills.

Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, in a recent letter to the editor, pointed out that a “troubling trend in recent years” is that insurance companies have reduced their payments for ambulance services to well below the cost of operations.

“The existing mill levy for [the ambulance district], combined with these reduced payments, is no longer adequate to provide the level of service required for our growing, active and aging population,” Poschman wrote.

A voter guide published by the county’s online elections arm, PitkinVotes.com, provides summaries for and against the proposed tax hike.

“The ambulance district responds not only to emergency medical calls, but also calls related to wildfires, structure fires, auto accident fires and to pedestrian, hiker, biker and swiftwater calls,” says a supporting comment.

Another comment notes that the district provides prevention and education services and stand-by medical support for special events and school athletic contests.

“The ambulance district is asking for long-term sustainable funding because their willingness to go above and beyond for our community has not kept pace with the community’s funding for their excellent service,” another comment states.

But the county’s voter guide also includes information opposing the increase. A statement says that when the district asked voters for a tax increase eight years ago to cover debt service on its new facility and to meet operational requirements, the result was “a 2.3 times increase in … tax revenue.”

The opposing statement adds that population and emergency services needs of the community have not significantly changed since 2014, and suggests that the district adjust its operations and billings systems to balance its budget.

• Ballot Issue 2C (Snowmass Village workforce housing): This town of Snowmass Village proposal seeks to expand the use of existing tax monies to include workforce housing without imposing any new tax, according to the PitkinVotes.com election guide.

A 2.4% town lodging tax and 2.5% of the town’s existing sales tax is currently restricted to marketing, special events and group sales purposes. The proposal would allow revenue from those taxes to be used for “acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, operation and maintenance of town-owned, controlled or sponsored workforce housing.”

According to a statement in support of 2C, a “yes” vote can help address the critical community need of building more workforce housing, which in turn will support the economy. Another comment says that the taxes “generate ample funds that can and should support both tourism promotion and workforce housing projects.”

No comments were filed in opposition before the deadline.

• Ballot Issue 2A (city of Aspen short-term rental tax): This ballot item would approve a 5% excise tax on nightly room rates for short-term rentals that are defined either as “lodge exempt permit properties” or “owner occupied units.” Other types of STRs, such as second-homeowner or investment property units, would be subject to a 10% excise tax.

According to the PitkinVotes.com guide, at least 70% of the revenue generated from the tax must be used for the purpose of funding affordable housing and the remainder would be utilized for infrastructure maintenance and environmental initiatives.

“Voting ‘yes’ on ballot measure 2A will help mitigate the negative impacts of short-term rentals on our neighborhoods, affordable housing supply, service delivery, economy and environment,” says one supporting commenter.

But an opponent calls it a $9 million tax increase on STRs.

“As a community, we should work together to confront this issue and share in the costs, instead of singling out one sector of the economy,” another dissenter writes.

• Ballot Issue 2B (city of Aspen tax extension for parks): Another request to city voters concerns the perceived need for an extension of a 0.5% sales tax for the purpose of buying, improving and maintaining trail, recreational and open space properties.

The tax is scheduled to expire in December 2025. The proposal asks that it be extended in perpetuity.

The PitkinVotes.com guide includes no comments in support of 2B. A statement against it, however, points out that the city has had a 1.0% sales tax to fund its parks and open space program since 1970. The additional 0.5% was added in 2000, according to the opponent.

“In 2021, these sales taxes totaled $15.4 million,” says the dissenting statement. “2021 Pitkin County open space property taxes added another $13.9 million for a total of nearly $30 million in annual community funding dedicated to parks and open space. … It is time to recognize that the open space acquisition program has succeeded in acquiring key open space parcels and therefore the [funding needs] have declined.”

State ballot amendments

There are three proposals on the ballot to amend the state constitution. All three were placed on the ballot by the Colorado legislature. A majority of 55% or more is required for passage.

• Amendment D, “New 23rd Judicial District Judges,” concerns a newly created judicial district that removes three counties — Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln — from the 18th Judicial District and places them in the 23rd District. Arapahoe would remain in the 18th District. The reason for the ­district’s creation was extreme population growth among the counties in recent years. According to the state’s “Blue Book” voting guide, a “yes” vote directs the governor to reassign judges from the 18th District to the 23rd District. A “no” vote creates uncertainty about the assignment of judges and raises the possibility of disrupted court functions.

• Amendment E, “Extend Homestead Exemption to Gold Star Spouses,” would extend the property tax exemption for qualifying seniors and disabled veterans to the surviving spouse of a U.S. armed forces member who died in the line of duty or a veteran whose death resulted from a service-related injury or disease. A “yes” vote reduces the property taxes paid by a homeowner who is a surviving spouse. A “no” vote means the exemption is not expanded to the spouse.

• Amendment F, “Changes to Charitable Gaming Operations,” relates to potential changes in the rules for nonprofit organizations and their bingo-raffle licenses. A “yes” vote reduces from five to three the minimum number of years a nonprofit must operate in the state to apply for a charitable gaming license. Also, approval would allow bingo-raffle workers to be paid. A “no” vote maintains the five-year minimum before a license application can be submitted and continues the requirement that bingo-raffle workers be unpaid volunteers.

State ballot propositions

Also on the ballot, there are eight propositions to amend state law. All eight need a simple statewide majority to pass.

• FF, “Healthy School Meals for All,” seeks to raise $100 million annually by limiting state income tax deductions for those in a $300,000 or higher federal income tax bracket to provide greater support for healthy meals for public school students. A “yes” vote creates the program to provide free meals for all public school students and offers grants to schools for the provision of meals. A “no” vote continues the current practice of providing free meals to children from households with incomes below certain thresholds and doesn’t change tax law.

• GG, “Add Tax Information Table to Petitions and Ballots,” simply asks voters whether to change state law to require that the fiscal summary for any ballot initiative that alters state income tax rates include a table showing the average tax change for filers in different income categories. A “yes” vote requires the inclusion of a table.

• 121, “State Income Tax Rate Reduction,” is another simple request, asking voters whether to reduce the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40%. A “yes” vote reduces the rate.

• 122, “Access to Natural Psychedelic Substances,” asks whether the state should legalize access to certain plants and fungi with “psychedelic” effects that are currently labeled as illegal controlled substances for use as medicine that can improve a person’s mental health. A “yes” vote requires the state to establish a regulated system for accessing psychedelic mushrooms and decriminalizes their possession and use. A “no” vote means the possession and use of psychedelic mushrooms and other plant-based psychedelic substances will remain illegal.

• 123, “Dedicate Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs,” asks voters whether to dedicate state revenues from a small percentage of individual and corporate income taxes for affordable housing programs that reduce rents, purchase land for housing development, serve those experiencing homelessness and include other purposes. A “yes” vote sets aside the money for new affordable housing programs and exempts the money from state revenue limitations. A “no” vote ensures that the revenue will continue to be spent on priorities determined by the legislature or returned to taxpayers in accordance with current law.

• 124, “Increase Allowable Liquor Store Locations,” concerns a potential increase in the number of liquor store licenses in which a person may hold an interest. A “yes” vote allows retail liquor stores to increase the number of locations over time, with no limit after 2037. A “no” vote retains the current law limiting license-holders to three locations through 2026 and four locations thereafter.

• 125, “Allow Grocery and Convenience Stores to Sell Wine,” relates to the expansion of the retail sale of alcoholic beverages. A “yes” vote allows licensed grocery and convenience stores that currently sell beer to also sell wine. A “no” vote means that the stores can continue selling beer, but not wine.

• 126, “Third-Party Delivery of Alcoholic Beverages,” would change state laws concerning ­authorization of third-party delivery of alcohol. A “yes” vote allows third-party companies to deliver alcohol from grocery, convenience and liquor stores as well as bars and restaurants; it would make takeout and delivery of alcohol from bars and restaurants permanently available. A “no” vote maintains the current requirement that businesses use their own employees to deliver alcohol.