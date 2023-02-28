Reelect Mayor Torre
First, the easy one.
Torre deserves another two years as Aspen’s mayor. He’s been involved in city government for more than two decades as mayor, council member or passionate observer-advocate. He understands the major issues facing the city, from affordable housing and growth to transportation and tourism, and the intricacies involved when dealing with all. He faced a learning curve for much of his early political career, but came to realize that positive solutions are usually achieved in steps, not by rushing things through. He does not always side with the prevailing majority. He may not always agree with you, but he’ll listen.
Torre cares deeply about Aspen, or he wouldn’t be as consumed with its welfare as he genuinely appears to be (even going so far as to shovel snow in the pedestrian mall). He’s forged solid connections with residents and leaders on both sides of the city’s political fence. His support runs the gamut from rank-and-file service industry workers to many downtown business owners and managers to government employees and tourism stakeholders. He is a fierce champion of environmental causes. He’s an advocate of slow growth. No politician or elected official is perfect, but Torre’s style, substance and approach have been a good fit for this community for quite some time.
His opponent, Tracy Sutton, is a likable presence in her first foray into the city’s political scene. A real estate broker focusing on vacation properties, she got involved in the mayor’s race primarily due to the city’s recent actions to regulate short-term rentals. She says she loves Aspen as much as anyone, and we believe her when she speaks of her passion and concern for the community. But her knowledge of the issues (aside from those pertaining to STRs and the residential housing market) is extremely lacking. At a recent political forum, she couldn’t point to any major actions taken by the city, or addressed specifically by Torre, prior to the recent brouhaha surrounding STRs.
Though we commend Sutton for taking the time to run for office — it’s no easy task — we cannot trust her with a leadership role in city government, not at this point. Should she stay active in community affairs over the next few years and take the time to broaden her scope with regard to the many challenges facing the city, we would welcome her presence in future elections. To us, she’s a single-issue candidate, encouraged to make a last-minute lunge for the mayor’s post at the behest of her peers in the real estate-development industry.
In the meantime, vote Torre for Aspen mayor. His first two terms were hampered by the city’s necessary focus on the pandemic. A third two-year term might allow him just enough time to work with the council and city staff to create a better and stronger Aspen — especially within the realm of affordable housing. The time to get a handle on the housing situation is now. We believe Torre will work on it.
Council recommendations
Now, the hard one.
The Aspen Daily News Editorial Board deliberated several times in recent weeks over the three candidates who are vying for two open seats on the Aspen City Council. We identified various pros and cons associated with all three candidates: Bill Guth, Skippy Mesirow and Sam Rose. To a degree, this contest seems to be as much about personalities as it is about the issues at hand.
A level of consensus was reached on Rose, who is making his second bid for a council seat in two years. Rose is a volunteer firefighter and a member of the city Planning and Zoning Commission who has clearly done his homework in recent years in developing a deeper understanding of the top issues facing our city. While there was some concern that he has “overcorrected” — in other words, he seems to be less opinionated and oriented to specific solutions as he was two years ago — that may just be a strategy. Going up against two opposites — Mesirow, the incumbent and utopian “visionary,” and Guth, the developer-businessman who advocates for less government intervention in private-sector affairs — it makes political sense for Rose to play the affability card. He’s working hard not to be a polarizing figure.
Time will tell if he would be the “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” type of public official his outward character portends. He seems sincere and willing to put in the time required of the role. We’re not exactly sure where he lands on the major issues but, in his case, we’re willing to allow some on-the-job training and trial and error. His earnestness and egoless nature goes a long way in our eyes.
“I would like to help create a version of Aspen in which natives, non-natives and non-billionaires like me get to stay, raise a family and spend the rest of our days contributing to the community and mountains that give so much just by existing,” he wrote in an op-ed piece to this newspaper.
And yet, this dose of realism: “I’m proud to be a good listener and an even better doer, although I don’t kid myself (or you) into thinking I will make everyone happy all at once. Support from this entire community would be amazing, but also impossible. … I won’t make news through my attitude or antics. I don’t use work as therapy or aim for a position in the city so I can buy or sell more property or make it easier or more lucrative for my friends. I fight for causes that benefit more than just myself or maybe that don’t benefit me at all.”
While we endorse Rose for one of the two open seats on council, we had a difficult time coming to a decision on the second choice. There is Mesirow, who is seeking a second term on the council and has shown considerable improvement in his role(s) over the last four years; and there is Guth, whose plainspoken responses to questions are a refreshing quality given all the babble that dominates modern politics.
Mesirow was mentioned earlier as a “visionary,” given that he has ideas that seem highly unrealistic for now, yet they tease the imagination. A “carless” downtown where people are making art and food and mingling like neighbors in the streets? Ferrying tourists into town on “trackless trams” in lieu of filling up the core with vehicles? How would all of this work? Is there a community consensus for this scenario? Mesirow doesn’t know exactly, but he’s willing to explore these subjects with his special, some say inimitable, brand of fervor. There are times when he seems to want to get to “Z” from “A” with little regard for the letters, or the steps, between. He is an advocate for affordable housing, although his take on the solution is not in lockstep with his fellow council members. He believes in the “magic of Aspen” — he’s willing to fight for it — and that alone is commendable. On the other hand, there is another common thought that his approach to government and politics is a bit quixotic.
Guth would represent a segment of the community that is currently underrepresented in local politics. In fact, it wouldn’t hurt to have a diverse voice on the city council: the “loyal opposition” so to speak. However, we would be remiss if we failed to point out the recent Aspen Times’ story that revealed his violation of city code regarding a West Bleeker Street residence. Without going into great detail, Guth was responsible for turning a duplex into a single-family residence without securing the required city permits and approvals in advance. When the issue was discovered by the city, he admitted his mistake and took steps to rectify the situation. While his response was proper, the fact that this situation occurred in the first place is troubling. The infraction itself is not the greatest of offenses nor is it the smallest. The question remains: Does he have a propensity to disobey rules that he, or his clients, or his peers, simply don’t like? The argument from some of his supporters that what he did with the property is a common practice within the local development community — “hey, everybody else is doing it, too” — simply doesn’t hold water. For his part, Guth did offer a full mea culpa.
And so, for the aforementioned reasons, and more that cannot be listed in this space, we leave it up to the voters to decide between Mesirow and Guth. Each will still receive support from their core groups. For the undecided voter, it may come down to whether you are a fan of the city’s current direction on affordable housing, which Mesirow has supported and Guth has lambasted.
Early voting is underway in the Aspen City Clerk’s Office this week. Election Day is March 7. While we wish more people had expressed an interest in running for office during this election cycle, there is no choice but to live with the options as presented. We have one clear choice for mayor. There are three distinctly different candidates for city council. Choose whomever you feel will do right by your own vision for the community. And by all means, VOTE.