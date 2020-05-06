Special districts in Colorado held elections Tuesday, with local voters choosing board members for the Aspen Fire Protection District, Aspen Valley Hospital and Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District.
Only one vote separated two candidates in the Crown Mountain Park board race, and results won’t be officially certified until May 13, according to the district’s election official.
That wasn’t the case in the Aspen Fire Protection District board election, which was won easily by challenger Michael Buglione, who has worked in law enforcement and construction management. Buglione earned 915 votes, according to unofficial results provided Tuesday night.
Incumbent John Ward, a community banker, will retain his seat on the fire board, as he received 892 votes. Dr. Harvey Fahy finished in third place, with 851 votes, and will not serve.
A steady stream of voters dropped off their ballots Tuesday at the Aspen firehouse on Hopkins Avenue, according to Nikki Lapin, district administrator and designated election official. Some people mistakenly dropped their ballots at the county courthouse, but those were securely transported to the station after 7 p.m.
About 8,200 ballots were mailed out for the board election. That’s approximately 400 more than in 2018, when Lapin said 7,803 ballots were sent to the electorate. Two years ago, Stoney Davis, David Walbert and Denis Murray won fire board seats. Their terms continue until 2022.
The winners will serve until 2023. The district covers 87 square miles in Pitkin County, encompassing Aspen, Woody Creek, Aspen Village, Brush Creek and Starwood.
Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District
“It was close,” said Jon Erickson, designated election official, about the whisker-thin margin in Tuesday’s Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District board election that saw former Basalt mayor Leroy Duroux and incumbent Bonnie Scott finish on top.
Duroux led the six-person field with 87 votes. Scott earned 85 votes, just one ahead of another former Basalt mayor, Rick Stevens, who received 84 votes. Only the top two vote-getters are rewarded with a three-year term.
Project manager Eric Aanonsen earned 54 votes; fitness trainer Denise Latousek garnered 42 and Stevens Loomis, a banker, received 13. A total of 190 ballots were cast.
Final results won’t be certified until a week from now, as that’s when overseas ballots are due, Erickson said.
The newly elected members will join returning board members Kirk Schneider, Jennifer Riffle and Tim Power Smith.
An early plea by the district and election official to consider absentee voting in light of the pandemic appeared to have paid off. (There was still in-person voting on Tuesday at the Eagle County building in El Jebel.)
“I think we had about double the requests for absentee ballots than we did the last time there was a polling place election, so it worked a bit,” Erickson said.
“I also think that turnout will be down compared to the last polling place election, but that’s somewhat to be expected, both due to COVID-19 as well as the fact the last polling place election took place not long after the failed rec center vote,” he added.
Crown Mountain Park’s district spans portions of Eagle and Pitkin counties and generally has the same boundaries as the Basalt & Rural Fire District.
Aspen Valley Hospital
Drs. Mindy Nagle and Greg Balko defended their seats on the Aspen Valley Hospital Board, handily shutting down a challenger, local firefighter Michael J. Lyons.
Nagle received 1,836 votes to Balko’s 1,496 votes, according to designated election official Amy Trubiroha Wells. She said Lyons’ vote tally was 643.
The district’s boundaries run closely to those of Pitkin County, without the Crystal River/Redstone areas but including the Thomasville/Meredith area near Ruedi Reservoir.
There were approximately 13,000 potential, active voters according to Trubiroha Wells. Four years ago, the last time there was a board election (it was canceled in 2018 because of the lack of contested seats), 3,813 votes were cast.