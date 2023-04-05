It was a good day for those who were challenging the incumbents in Glenwood Springs’ April 4 municipal election.
According to unofficial results released by the city on Tuesday evening, Erin Zalenski received 939 votes, or 51.1% of the 1,836 ballots cast in the at-large race, besting incumbent Tony Hershey, who garnered 897 votes, or 48.9%.
Meanwhile, in the city’s only other contested race, Sumner Schacter pulled 236 votes, or 58.5% of the 403 ballots cast in the Ward 3 race. Incumbent Charlie Willmann received 167 votes, or 41.5%.
Marco Dehm and Mitchell Weimer were unopposed in Ward 1 and Ward 4, respectively.
The winning candidates will take the oath of office on April 20.
Hershey, a 9th Judicial District prosecutor, is an Aspen High School alum who is serving his first term on the council. He also is a former Aspen council member.
Zalinski is the former owner of TreadZ, a clothing and shoe store located in downtown Glenwood Springs.
Willman is Glenwood’s mayor pro-tem and also is serving his first term on the city council.
Schachter has served on a number of local boards and commissions, including the steering committee for the city’s comprehensive plan.
Dehm was appointed to the council in February 2022 after former Councilman Steve Davis resigned from his seat. Tuesday’s election was the community’s first opportunity to elect Dehm to the council.
Weimer was running for the seat currently held by Councilwoman Paula Stepp, who decided not to seek re-election after serving one term.
Only 1,848 ballots were cast in the race. There are an estimated 5,900 voters in the city, which would put the April 4 election turnout at slightly more than 30%.