Aspen School District’s transportation system has taken another step toward sustainability, according to a news release earlier this week.
Two new electric buses have replaced two diesel-fueled buses as part of a grant agreement that should land the district with a total of four electric buses as renewable energy projects continue to take shape within the district. ASD is also exploring the installation of solar energy on campus, with a present from energy consulting company Iconergy slated for March 22’s school board meeting.
“Aspen School District’s move to electric buses supports our Strategic Plan and mission of being responsible stewards of district resources and our goal of being environmentally friendly by reducing air pollutants,” ASD Transportation Director Reghan Mahaffey said in the release.
The district received $1.36 million in grant funding from a 2016 federal court settlement out of mitigation trust with automaker Volkswagen following allegations from the Environmental Protection Agency concerning possible violations of the Clean Air Act, as well as the health and safety code in California. ASD’s share of the grant will allow it as many as four electric buses — two more are due to arrive by the end of the summer — and two charging stations for the vehicles.
According to school bus manufacturer Blue Bird’s website, the buses the district will be receiving have a range of up to 120 miles with a three-to-eight-hour charge time in between. They’re rated for 77 to 84 passengers, depending on the model.
Colorado as a whole is receiving 26 buses in 11 school districts, according to the ASD release. The two diesel units need to be scrapped to meet mitigation trust requirements; once the next two electric buses are in ASD hands, two more diesel buses will need to be disposed at a scrapyard.
Meanwhile, the district continues to deliberate over solar power on campus. In information delivered to the ASD Board of Education for its Wednesday meeting, the window for installation in 2023 has closed. Approval by the district before the end of April would allow for 2024 construction.
Iconergy is currently gathering information to evaluate the district’s options in terms of constructing systems on-site or off-site and the feasibility of outsourcing the management of the systems.
The information presentation said that an on-site, ASD-managed system would cost up to a net $1.56 million after Solar Investment Tax Credits for rooftop and carport solar panel construction, plus another $840,000 for a Battery Energy Storage System. The presentation noted that further incentives could reduce that price.
As it stands, the funding would come out of the district’s bond funds. In the Wednesday meeting, school board president Jonathan Nickell expressed a desire for the district to seek external financing options.
“I would request, as we continue to investigate this, is that we look for ways to finance it and make sure it does not become an operational burden to the school district,” Nickell said. “[I would request] that we look for financing opportunities so that we can leverage our bond money hopefully on other things as opposed to the direct investment in the solar. We can still do it, let’s just use alternative financing.”