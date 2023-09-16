With some new money from a city grant, the Aspen Historical Society can finally plug in their dairy cow this fall.
“Mautzie” the cow is one of three life-sized replicas of farm animals at AHS’s Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum located on the Marolt Open Space in Aspen. Together, Mautzie the cow, Clyde the horse and Ramsay the ram are three features of the museum’s exhibit on the history of ranching in the upper Roaring Fork Valley.
While Clyde and Ramsay stay stock-still, Mautzie has a few tricks up her udder — literally. Mautzie is a fiberglass bovine standing roughly 5 feet tall at the shoulder (including a small platform beneath her feet) with a custom-tooled leather collar and cowbell bearing her name and a small hatch on her left flank that opens to a hidden reservoir filled with water. When a participant squeezes one of her four transparent rubber teats, the water zips out into a tin pail, much the same as milk would.
“It’s pretty good. You get the pressure; you get the stream,” said AHS vice president and curator Lisa Hancock, laughing as she rang Mautzie’s bell.
When Mautzie is plugged into a power source, a small pump will circulate water back up from the pail directly and into the reservoir.
This fall, the Aspen Historical Society will use $9,000 from a brand-new city of Aspen arts grant to bring electrical power to the Zupancis barn, where Mautzie lives. There, the electrical connection will be used for new lighting and for Mautzie.
“It would be nice to have a place to plug Mautzie in,” Hancock said.
Vice president of education and programming, Nina Gabianelli, said AHS plans to connect the barn in October. The two other buildings with exhibitions at the Holden/Marolt Museum — the McMurchy/Zupancis house and the Holden Lixiviation Works sampling building — already have electricity.
Mautzie’s exhibition, the Immigration and Ranching Exhibition, is meant to teach visitors about the historic agricultural producers in the upper Roaring Fork Valley. Classes of third and fourth graders from Aspen public schools, the Aspen Community School and other organizations visit the museum for field trips and history lessons. Students learn about the lives and times of historic immigrant ranching families like the Cerises, the Marolts and the Mautzes, a Slovenian-American family for whom Mautzie is named.
“Ranching was a constant,” Gabianelli said. “People think about the West, and we think about the glorified idea of ranching, but then there’s the real hard work that went into it. And the families that are fifth and sixth generation in this valley are those who were ranchers, predominantly. I think that is the piece that is Aspen, that is the Roaring Fork Valley.”
The immigration and ranching exhibit opened on June 9, a day before Mautzie arrived from her manufacturer in Minnesota. Hancock said the first animal considered for the exhibition was Clyde the horse, and then Gabianelli began looking for an interactive cow shortly after. She found several companies in the United Kingdom and United States that produce cow replicas like Mautzie for use in museums and agricultural fairs.
Beyond Mautzie, the exhibit provides a range of tactile learning experiences, including a box of untreated wool, a yellow-bellied marmot pelt and a 20-pound bucket of potatoes. Hancock said she is also planning to add fake chickens at some point soon.
“The only real way to make it relevant is for the students to have some sort of experience with it. It gives them an opportunity to interact with the exhibition, which creates a stronger memory,” Gabianelli said.
The exhibit is housed in the Zupancis “barn,” which was really a garage built by the Zupancis family in 1936 to house automobiles. In 2016-17, the city moved the “barn,” along with a — house and a shed located on the same property, to the museum, removing them from their historic location at 540 E. Main St., where the city was planning to build its new police station.
Mautzie is not the first cow on the property to have lived in a building not originally built for livestock. Before the city purchased the land for the Marolt Open Space in 1986, the Marolt family had ranched on it for over 50 years (until 1986). The Marolts’ cows spent several winters in the old salt house, a structure left over from the property’s days as a large industrial plant. The Holden Lixiviation Works, built in 1891 to separate silver from low-grade ore, was the largest industrial complex ever built in Pitkin County. Today, the salt house and the sampling house are all that remains of the 22-acre behemoth.
Gabianelli said the multi-chaptered history of the site, with its indigenous, industrial, agricultural, and now educational legacies, allows AHS to teach children about the way Aspen society has constantly changed over the years.
“The schools are looking at transitions … the understanding of who was here, what happened, why they were successful or weren’t successful and how that changed. And the [McMurchy/Zupancis house] tells that story, going from its beginnings, to being elaborate, to being empty and abandoned,” Gabianelli said.
Gabianelli said the key is to balance fun, tactile experiences with deeper, bigger ideas about history.
“Mautzie is amazing on her own, but her purpose is to tell the history,” Gabianelli said.