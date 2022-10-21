Aspen residents and businesses can expect their water and electric bills to climb slightly in 2023 as the city tries to keep up with rising costs of services and goods.
The utilities department presented its water and electric funds to Aspen City Council on Tuesday, both of which received support to move ahead into the city’s final 2023 budget. The department also received high praise from the council for its efforts in budget planning and green initiatives, as well as support for its supplemental and capital requests.
The rate and fee increases, like most things these days, are tied to inflation and rising supply costs, and Utilities Director Tyler Christoff said that the department has worked hard to be transparent with the community and adjust its fees to cause as minimal impact as possible.
“In this current climate with materials becoming more and more expensive, with inflation and everything, we need to make sure that the revenues we bring in match the cost of us doing business, and that creates a financially stable utility,” Christoff said. “We try to be very mindful of the fact that we want to provide service to the community for the value that they’re paying for.”
The rate and fee increases will depend on whether the customer is a residential or commercial unit, as well as its location. Both the water and electric funds have several different customer classes that they charge. For example, downtown residences may see a 5.78% increase to their water rate, while residents in “pump zones” near Red Mountain or Buttermilk may see a nearly 7% increase. That’s because residents in those neighborhoods receive an additional pump charge on their water bills, Christoff explained.
Similarly, the average Aspen electric bill is expected to increase by about 1.5% next year, while larger homes and businesses may be charged 3-4% more. There are also classes in the electric fund for affordable-housing neighborhoods, senior citizens and small commercial businesses, all of which can expect their electric bills to increase between 1-2%. Christoff noted that this is more information than city departments typically present to the council, and he felt that it was important to be transparent about the process.
“This methodology is trying to tie the cost of the utility doing business to the actual cost it takes to deliver that service to a customer,” Christoff told the council. “We feel like this is the most fair and defensible rate structure out there, and something that’s very common in the municipal-utility realm.”
Christoff also submitted requests for capital projects for each fund, totaling $4,380,800 for water and $2,600,040 for electric. The funds will go toward projects focused on infrastructure renewal, meter replacement, pipe rehabilitation and micro-hydroelectric power production. The department also requested $53,000 for an ongoing supplemental request to split between the water and electric funds that would go toward a billing software. Christoff said that the software allows the city to manage billing and tracking of all its accounts in one place.
In 2022, Christoff said that the utilities department was able to implement advanced metering infrastructure known as “smart metering,” which he said was a huge change for the department and its customers. The smart meters are 95% implemented and allow access to transparent and accurate information on resource use, Christoff added.
Going into 2023, the department will strive to exceed customer expectations and ensure equitable, inclusive access to services. The advanced metering project and the department’s customer-facing portal speak to these goals, Christoff said, by allowing customers to see their use data in real time. The utilities department also releases its drinking-water report, which shows its consumer confidence index and a report card that goes to the state and federal government.
“One part of the utility that we’re very proud about is our ability to serve our customer needs and hopefully exceed their expectations,” Christoff said. “It’s an aspect of our work that our staff really takes a lot of pride in.”
The council thanked Christoff and his team for their work and also highlighted that for the past three years, the department has stood out as a leader in the city for its budget preparation and presentation, as well as work on projects throughout the year. Mayor Torre asked Christoff to relay to his 40-plus staff members that the council was appreciative of each of their hard work.
“I’m very proud of the city of Aspen’s utilities department,” said Councilman John Doyle. “Thanks for your work.”
Torre added that he and the rest of the council and the community were supportive of the department’s efforts to seek additional opportunities to utilize green energy such as solar placement and micro hydro power. He invited Christoff to return to the council in the event that the department would like some direction on initiatives to tackle.
Christoff said that he was proud of the department’s relationship with the council and the acknowledgement that the staff continues to receive from the city’s elected officials.
“We work really hard with the community to be service oriented,” he said. “They wanted us to continue to be leaders in our field, whether that’s conservation or new green energy. Innovation is kind of in our blood. We have been noted as leaders, and we want to continue to keep on that path while still being grounded in the reality of Aspen and our community.”