Another presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Pitkin County has been confirmed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, bringing the total number of tested cases to 11.
The Pitkin County Incident Management Team, or IMT, is awaiting another 23 tests and will report the results as they are received, according to a press release.
“Those who have tested presumptively positive will be notified by Pitkin County Public Health,” according to the IMT release.
Since those swabs were taken locally for testing, Pitkin County has suspended any additional general testing, authorities said Friday. Those whose symptoms require hospitalization may be tested as an additional diagnostic tool at physicians’ discretion.
Questions on the public health order or COVID-19 can be directed to the Pitkin County coronavirus hotline at 970-429-6186. It is staffed from 8 am to 8 pm seven days a week.
The IMT will be hosting a virtual community meeting on Monday at 3 p.m. via zoom.us/j/571198559, meeting ID 571 198 559, or by calling (669) 900-6833. While questions will not be accepted during the meeting itself, members of the public can submit their questions and concerns ahead of time online at bit.ly/2TMyPvN.