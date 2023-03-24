An incident Tuesday in which eight elk broke through ice covering a pond at Aspen Glen has a homeowner there wondering if steps could be taken by the golf course to prevent a repeat.
Three of the elk were saved through a “community effort” that involved wildlife officers, golf course maintenance staff, Carbondale Fire Department personnel and concerned citizens. However, five elk perished.
Aspen Glen resident Amy Venticinque said she and some of her neighbors would like to see the golf course ponds made inaccessible to deer, elk and other wildlife in the winter so that tragedy doesn’t strike again. She said she is surprised that Colorado doesn’t have state or local regulations that require people with lakes and ponds to take preventive action for the benefit of wildlife.
At Aspen Glen, it appears that precautions would be relatively easy to take, Venticinque said.
“They rope off greens in the fall. It would be an easy solution to rope off all the lakes in winter,” she said.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife District Wildlife Manager John Groves said he wants to talk to representatives of Aspen Glen and nearby Ironbridge golf course about taking precautions with their ponds during winter months.
“Those two golf courses have a lot of elk moving through there,” he said. “I’m trying to work with the golf courses to try to put fencing in place. I am going to pitch that to them.”
He said draining the ponds for winter could be another option.
Aspen Glen Golf Course General Manager Mike Fleig said it isn’t uncommon to see elk on the ice there, but they have rarely broken through. Tuesday was unusual in that the eight elk were apparently congregated on the ice and the combined weight caused the collapse. He has been at Aspen Glen for three years. Longtime staffers told him the last time elk broke through ice on a pond there was more than a decade ago.
Fleig said he has been in the golf industry for a considerable time and doesn’t believe it is a common practice to make the ponds inaccessible during winter.
“You don’t see any fences around any golf course lakes that I’m aware of,” he said.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has extensive information on living with wildlife with tips on co-existing with everything from moose to beavers. There is a section titled, “Developing with Wildlife Mind” but it doesn’t include information on keeping ungulates out of ice-covered ponds. Rachael Gonzales, a CPW public information officer for the region that includes the Roaring Fork Valley, said rules of that type would have to come from local jurisdictions.
“They might have requirements but we don’t,” she said.
The Garfield County planning department didn’t immediately return a telephone call from the Aspen Daily News regarding wildlife-friendly regulations. Aspen Glen is located in Garfield County. Pitkin County doesn’t have any requirements for private property owners to drain or fence their ponds, according to Planning Director Suzanne Wolff.
“CPW has provided standards for ponds to create shelves to allow wildlife to walk out that we utilize for new ponds,” Wolff wrote in an email. Those shelves don’t help with ice issues, she noted.
While evaluating Tuesday’s incident, Fleig’s team learned from wildlife officers that they answer calls of elk breaking ice with some frequency. “This is not (just) a golf course lake issue,” he said.
Groves confirmed that such incidents “happen fairly frequently” throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and the state. Twenty elk perished in an incident in Pagosa Springs one recent year, he said.
In Aspen, wildlife officers and firefighters used axes, a saw, rope and a ladder in a frantic effort to save three elk that broke through thin ice on a private pond along McLain Flats in December 2017. A bull elk and a cow were saved. Another cow died.
The pond was estimated at 8 to 12 feet deep, according to an article by the Aspen Daily News. The elk were unable to get their footing on the edges and became exhausted in the icy water.
The homeowner from Dallas left bales of hay along the pond in the Aspen-area incident. The elk were lured to the feed and then entered the water. CPW wrote the homeowner a $70 ticket for unlawfully feeding wildlife.
Former CPW wildlife officer Kevin Wright told the Aspen Daily News at the time that private ponds are “notorious” for elk deaths after they fall through the ice.
Tuesday’s scenario near Carbondale led to an extensive rescue effort. Venticinque said she was told a snowplow driver working a country road outside of Aspen Glen saw the struggling animals shortly after 7 a.m. Golf course personnel, wildlife officers and emergency responders were immediately alerted.
Groves said despite the urge to act swiftly to save the animals, precautions were taken to prevent loss of human life in the rescue effort. There was a lot of testing the ice and placing ladders to provide footing for rescuers. Groves eventually used his skills learned growing up on a farm to lasso three of the elk. The rope was tied to a tractor from the golf course and the ungulates were towed to safety.
“It wasn’t pretty but I got a rope around three of them,” Groves said. To the best of his recollection, the survivors were two cows and one calf.
Once the elk were onshore, several onlookers grabbed blankets and jackets to warm the elk and they were eventually released. Venticinque said a large herd moved through Aspen Glen toward dusk on Tuesday. She hoped the survivors hooked up with the larger herd.
Groves said he is hopeful the three that were pulled from the water survived. Elk are currently using the last of their reserves after an above average winter for snowfall. The five that didn’t make it likely succumbed to hypothermia and drowned.
“I think the three we got out were moments from dying themselves,” Groves said.