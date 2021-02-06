Ellen Hunt, a bright light and visionary known for founding Aspen Film, caring for people, animals and causes close to her heart — and setting the bar for hosting unforgettable dinner parties — died at her home here on Jan. 25. She was 79.
In reflecting upon his wife’s legacy, Bill Hunt points first to her unwavering love of Aspen and the local community.
“Obviously, she’s known for Filmfest as her crowning achievement, but I think the thing that is most important is that she came to Aspen in 1975 … and it was the beginning of a life where she just became the biggest supporter and lover of Aspen itself that you could imagine,” Bill said via phone Friday. “It provided a place for her to raise her family and to exercise her talents, and she had this dedication to the community of trying very hard to be a good citizen — and I think doing an incredible job at just that.”
Accomplished and driven, Ellen’s accomplishments and accolades over the years run the gamut, Bill said. “Then there were the parties,” he noted, with a laugh.
“She became so good at having successful dinner parties, which I think she raised to an art form,” he recounted. “She was a tremendously good cook; she could walk into a kitchen and create a three-course meal without batting an eye. It was one of her really strong enjoyments — and entertaining friends.”
Ellen moved to Aspen with her two children, Alex and Melissa Kohner, from a previous marriage to filmmaker Pancho Kohner.
Alex in a phone interview Thursday recalled fondly his experience growing up in an open-door house that was constantly filled with casts of colorful and cultured characters. Whether it was writer James Salter showing him how to create and serve the perfect martini to guests or filmmaker Bob Rafelson giving him a poster of his classic, “Five Easy Pieces” to plaster on the bedroom wall, interesting people — especially those in the arts — always gravitated toward Ellen because she, too, was all of these things, he said.
“It was the kind of place — and she was the kind of person — where there were lots of pets, and people knew they could always stop by uninvited and they’d drop in and end up hanging out all afternoon and stay for a lively dinner party with whomever showed up,” Alex said of his childhood. “She’d whip something up, whatever’s in the fridge, [and] always had a bottle of champagne ready to go [and] great conversations.”
While it may have appeared effortless, an Ellen Hunt dinner party meant no detail went overlooked, from the intricate candelabras to the “impeccable” seating chart, Bill said. And, like any successful hostess, she had her “secret weapons,” he added. For Ellen, it was Cognac and Calvados from France, where she spent much of the ‘60s.
But Ellen’s attention to detail and passion for hosting revealed much more about her character than even her love of a good time. These characteristics were indicative of a woman highly conscious of ensuring that everyone around her was happy, Bill said.
“She literally thought so much about other people, sometimes it spared her of taking care of herself,” he said. “She really knew what it meant to be loving her neighbor.”
Echoed Alex: “She could always be counted on when there was any local cause, from saving Explore Booksellers to the Isis [Theatre].”
Even up until recently, while battling cancer — which was the cause of her death — Ellen was thinking of others. And also film.
Joyce Semple, a longtime friend of Ellen’s, said “one of the last things she talked about” was working with Aspen Valley Hospital to offer patients a plethora of movie options to watch in their rooms for free.
“That’s just the way she thought,” Semple said Friday.
Ellen was born in Boston, although “nobody seems to know why,” Bill quipped, as her mother moved them shortly after to Chicago, where she lived until she was 10, at which point the family relocated again to Los Angeles.
Bill and Ellen met on a blind date arranged by their mutual friend, local artist Laura Jenkins (known to most as Missie Thorne) at Tuxedo Park, New York in 1959.
Though immediately enamored by Ellen, Bill said, it would be another 35 years before the two would marry.
“If she wasn’t the prettiest girl I ever met, she was among the two,” Bill said, again with a laugh. “I think she had so many suitors, it was kind of like, take a number.”
If such a number in fact existed, it might read something like, “Aspen, 1994.”
In the years following that fateful encounter, Ellen married Pancho. The two traveled around Europe, living between France and Spain throughout the ‘60s. As a United Artists executive, Pancho — and, by default, Ellen — were entrenched in all things European film culture of that era.
After they divorced, Missie convinced her best friend to move to Aspen for a fresh start. In 1975, Ellen arrived to town with her two children and was immediately home.
A mere four years later, Ellen and a small group of women started Aspen Filmfest, now Aspen Film.
According to a Jan. 26, 1999 letter from the Aspen Filmfest board of directors: “Filmfest started in 1979 when Ellen passed a note to a friend in an Aspen Arts Council meeting and said, ‘How about having a film festival?’ Her management style never got more formal than that.”
The letter, crafted 20 years after the filmfest was established, proposed the creation of an endowment in Ellen’s name.
“No one who has been touched by Ellen’s infectious wand is immune to her enthusiastic phone calls, effusive notes of appreciation and her let’s-paint-the-town-red sense of fun,” the letter reads.
The proposal also referenced a story in The Aspen Times on the local event’s significance: “‘Where other film festivals in other cities concentrate on stars, celebrities, sneak previews, major release and massive invasions of New York, Hollywood and European film fanatics, the Aspen Filmfest is more interested in being a community affair.’ Ellen always felt it was the largest block party in the Rockies.”
As Loren Jenkins, another longtime friend of the Hunts and husband to Laura Jenkins, put it: “She brought films to Aspen that we weren’t seeing … that was really her passion. The town was her passion.”
As a funny aside, Loren said, he and Ellen knew of one another well before Aspen, when they were both living in Madrid and he was reporting as a foreign correspondent in the ’60s. Years later in Aspen, he married her best friend, who then went by Missie and who had introduced Ellen and Bill.
He also highlighted Ellen’s communal and philanthropic endeavors beyond even Aspen Film. Among the many organizations she was involved with were Anderson Ranch, the Wheeler Opera House, the Pitkin County Agricultural Committee for Land Use and LIFT-UP.
The letter from the Filmfest board, which was successful in its efforts, concluded: “Visionary as ever, she saw the popularity and plethora of short features, and started Shortsfest in 1992. In the last eight years, Shortsfest has grown into one of the top festivals in the country devoted to the short film.”
In honor of Ellen’s contributions and as a result of the letter, each year at Aspen Shortsfest, an outstanding filmmaker is presented with the “Ellen Award.”
Aspen Film executive and artistic director Susan Wrubel described Ellen as not only a “mentress,” but also a true friend and confidante to whom she could always look for sage advice and honest opinion.
“Ellen was a pioneer, a leader, plus had vision and taste — she started something in 1979 that has endured for over 40 years,” Wrubel said Thursday. “The film business has shifted and changed, but Ellen remained stalwart in her vision for the organization: to enlighten, enrich, educate and entertain through cinema, and to this day, this is what drives Aspen Film.”
Because of COVID-19, a full celebration of Hunt’s life will be held at a later date. “If Ellen has anything to do with it, it will be a great party,” Alex said.