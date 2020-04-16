Elyse Hottel was named the third member of the Basalt Town Council on Thursday, following the counting of additional outstanding ballots that were officially verified on April 16.
Hottel, a former marketing director and pastry chef, who was leading by four votes over Kirk “Dieter” Schindler following the April 7 election, retained that margin after the votes were tallied Thursday. Town Clerk Pam Schilling announced the results by email.
Hottel’s final vote count was 509 to Schindler’s 505 votes. On April 7, Hottel led Schindler 506 to 502 votes. The seat was the only one undecided after Election Day.
Glenn Drummond was the top vote-getter for the three Basalt Town Council seats, earning 583 votes. David Knight finished second with 577 votes. Hottel grabbed the third seat with the aforementioned 509 votes. Incumbent Jennifer Riffle earned a total of 465 votes and did not retain her spot on the council. Tiffany Haddad received 410 votes.
The mayoral race was unchanged following Thursday’s official results announcement, with Bill Kane earning 654 votes, handily besting Councilman William Infante's 274 and Rob Leavitt's 220. Infante, who was elected to the town council in 2018, has two years remaining on that term.
The new members will be sworn in on April 28.
There were 56 outstanding ballots as of April 7. Thirty-six were mailed overseas but not yet returned and 20 had signature verifications that hadn’t been returned as of Election Day. According to Schilling, out of those 56 ballots, only six were returned or verified on Thursday.
“People either chose not to vote their ballots or they didn’t verify their signatures,” Schilling said.
In 2016, only eight votes separated councilmembers Katie Schwoerer and Auden Schendler. While both won seats in that election, neither opted to run in 2020 for town council.