Last month, Breitbart News, a conservative media organization, published allegations made by former High Mountain Taxi proprietor Todd Gardner that he had successfully blackmailed Adam Frisch, the Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, when he was an Aspen City Council member several years ago.
The story — which Frisch, his family and his campaign deny — goes something like this: in May 2017, Frisch rode his bike to the storage unit owned by the local taxi company, which was caught on security footage. A staff member of the company subsequently found Frisch engaging in an extramarital activity in one of those units; a year later, when the city council was considering a “mobility lab” that Gardner found threatening to his business, the taxi company owner blackmailed Frisch into changing his vote, swinging the city council away from moving forward with a contract that would have brought rideshare companies such as Lyft more meaningfully to Aspen.
The only source for the story was Gardner himself, appearing in a video edited and produced by the Lauren Boebert campaign.
That same week, the Denver Post published a story following up on the allegations, confirming that on April 10, 2018, Gardner emailed Frisch about a recent council meeting, ending his message with “And I’ve attached a short video clip from our security system you might be interested in.” Except by that time, Frisch had an established email relationship with High Mountain Taxi staff, including months of amicable email exchanged in 2016 regarding other issues, including about Phil Sullivan, who colloquially became known as “Free Taxi Phil.” And Gardner was already emailing Frisch in February 2018 about city policy.
In fact, the trove of archived emails between High Mountain Taxi representatives, including Gardner, and the city — including Frisch, Ward Hauenstein and Ashley Perl — shows a string of congenial communications. There is no hint of pressure or threat, as Gardner alleges he wielded against Frisch, High Mountain Taxi’s Tom Coggins notes.
In order to understand the story surrounding Gardner’s allegations, you have to go back to at least 2016, when conversations within the city council turned toward bringing the Downtowner to Aspen, Coggins maintains. It was brought to town as a pilot program in June that year. That contract was finalized on April 9, 2018, for more than $540,000. Then came changing taxi stands to ride sharing. Then finally came the proposed mobility lab, or SHIFT 2019, in December 2018. City council had decided to move forward with an $800,000 contract with Lyft — and county commissioners were sent a courtesy email alerting them of the move the night before a press release was set to go out announcing the arrangement.
Patti Clapper in turn forwarded the email to all the professionals with the private transportation companies with a simple question: “FYI - will this impact your businesses?” The answer was a collective and resounding “yes.”
And so on Dec. 10, council faced a standing-room chambers packed with stakeholders, the overwhelming majority of whom had come to voice their opposition to the contract and the mobility lab. Ultimately, Ann Mullins, Ward Hauenstein and Frisch voted against moving forward.
Frisch wasn’t the only one to vote against the would-be contract with Lyft. And Frisch wasn’t the only city council member with whom Gardner had exchanged emails about the matter before the Dec. 10 meeting — he’d also reached out to Hauenstein, Coggins’ archives show.