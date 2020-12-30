Highway 82 vehicular crash

At least one patient was transported to Valley View Hospital Wednesday morning after a vehicular crash south of Glenwood Springs on eastbound Highway 82.

 Anna Stonehouse/Aspen Daily News

Emergency crews are responding to a car accident on Highway 82 between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale. 

According to Colorado State Patrol Public Information Officer Josh Lewis, the accident occurred at approximately 8:08 a.m. on Highway 82 near Mile Marker 6, just south of Glenwood Springs. According to Lewis, at least one individual was transported to Valley View Hospital as a result of Wednesday morning’s crash. 

Lewis said at least two vehicles were involved in the crash. 

“We’re still trying to figure out how many [vehicles] were involved,” Lewis said. “It came to us as two but there may be more.”

As of 8:46 a.m., Highway 82 eastbound was closed at Old Highway 82 due to the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Matthew Bennett is a reporter for the Aspen Daily News. He can be reached at: matthew@aspendailynews.com