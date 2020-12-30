Emergency crews are responding to a car accident on Highway 82 between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale.
According to Colorado State Patrol Public Information Officer Josh Lewis, the accident occurred at approximately 8:08 a.m. on Highway 82 near Mile Marker 6, just south of Glenwood Springs. According to Lewis, at least one individual was transported to Valley View Hospital as a result of Wednesday morning’s crash.
Lewis said at least two vehicles were involved in the crash.
“We’re still trying to figure out how many [vehicles] were involved,” Lewis said. “It came to us as two but there may be more.”
As of 8:46 a.m., Highway 82 eastbound was closed at Old Highway 82 due to the crash.
This is a developing story that will be updated.