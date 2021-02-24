No injuries were reported after an emergency was declared on an inbound Aspen flight this morning, according to a press release from Aspen/Pitkin County Airport.
SkyWest flight 3150, a CRJ 700 flying to Aspen from Chicago, had 53 passengers and crew on board when an emergency was called at 11:13 a.m. because of a report of electrical fumes in the cabin. The flight was 17 miles out from the airport at the time.
The plane, which was an American Airlines aircraft, landed safely at 11:24 a.m. and taxied over to Sardy Field’s terminal.
Passengers deplaned through the boarding door.
“Airport Fire investigated the incident and released the aircraft back to the airline” and the incident was declared closed at 11:41 a.m., it was noted.
Fire and mutual aid from Aspen, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and Aspen Ambulance responded and prepared for the aircraft’s arrival, according to the release. Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine confirmed the response.
This story will be updated.