Pitkin County’s Incident Management Team is putting the word out that nonresidents of Aspen and Pitkin County may face criminal charges leading to fines and/or jail time if they book vacation rentals in the area while the current public health order relating to the coronavirus is in place.
Section L of Pitkin County’s public health order issued on March 23 states, “There shall be no new bookings or reservations during the pendency of this Order. Furthermore, current reservations for the timeframe anticipated in this Order shall be cancelled for all short term lodging, including but not limited to hotels, motels, short-term rentals (30 days or less), bed and breakfast establishments, lodges and retreats.”
Alex Burchetta, spokesperson for the incident command team and chief deputy of operations for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, said officials were alerted by Aspen Valley Hospital doctors that nonresidents who booked vacation rentals in Aspen recently sought treatment for symptoms not necessarily related to COVID-19. This led to a decision by the incident team to send letters to vacation-rental agencies VRBO and AirBNB informing them not to accept bookings for Aspen and Pitkin County properties.
Those who fail to comply with provisions of the order, including the mandate to stay away from the county, may be subject to misdemeanor charges and fines of up to $5,000 and/or up to 18 months of jail time.
The message to nonresidents, Burchetta said, is that “we love you,” but the county does not have the public health and safety resources to assist an influx of visitors who may want to come to the county to ride out the coronavirus crisis.
The order, in effect through April 17, additionally states: “This Order is necessary to control any potential transmission of disease to others.”
This is an ongoing story and will be updated.