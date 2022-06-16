The body of a man who went missing Wednesday after falling into the Devil's Punchbowl on Independence Pass has been found and recovered, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said today.
He was identified as Steve Midlarsky, 63, of Florida. Midlarsky is a former resident of Aspen, according to Parker Lathrop, chief deputy of operations for the sheriff's office.
Lathrop said the body was submerged in the punchbowl 8 feet below the surface and underwater cameras were used to detect it this morning. High water along the Roaring Fork River, which flows through the punchbowl area, made the search difficult on Wednesday.
A release gate at Grizzly Reservoir, which sends water to Lincoln Creek and the Roaring Fork River, was closed on Wednesday afternoon following initial search efforts that began just after noon. The closure reduced water levels and the speed of the river's flow, making the recovery effort easier today, Lathrop said.
Midlarsky was fully clothed, suggesting the fall into the punchbowl was accidental, Lathrop added.
This story will be updated in Friday's print edition of the Aspen Daily News as well as online.
