Cowboys and cowgirls still move cattle on public roads in these parts, and as a result, Roaring Fork Valley motorists sometimes get caught up in the traffic. Encounters can often come west of Carbondale on County Road 109 and inside the town limits, as well as south of town on Highway 133 and up Prince Creek Road, toward the Crown.
In a typical cattle-drive encounter, motorists can find themselves facing the herd head on or creeping up on them from the rear. Here are some dos and don’ts for both scenarios.
One thing you don’t want to do when you find yourself facing or following a herd of cattle striding along in your lane is to lay on your horn, said Carbondale beef producer Marty Nieslanik, because it can spook the cattle — and they have as much right to use the road as you do. Don’t roll down your window and start yelling at the cattle movers, either. There are two realistic scenarios for dealing with the herd without causing too much stress to the cattle, the riders or yourself. Sometimes, Nieslanik said, a rider will go ahead of the motorist to slowly guide him through the moving mass of meat on the hoof. Other times, motorists should just creep along behind until the drive reaches its destination.
“Ninety percent of the people are OK,” Nieslanik said. It’s the remaining 10% that can cause problems and annoyance for cattle drivers.
In many cases, the cattle walk shoulder to shoulder the entire width of a county road or highway, which can slow or stop vehicular traffic. “[Some] people shout at us that we’re in the road, but there’s nothing we can do,” Nieslanik explained. “This is the West. Have some patience.” He theorized that most of the uptight motorists are probably in a hurry to get somewhere and the cattle drive is slowing them down. He has a suggestion for these folks: “Get on your cellphone. Tell them you’re going to be late.”
For motorists, negotiating the herd requires different maneuvers. Nieslanik said that when people encounter a cattle drive head on, some motorists try to pull over to the side of the road as far as possible to stop. This is often not a good idea. That’s because if there is any space between the vehicle and, let’s say, a fence, one or more cows might squeeze through.
“That’s when mirrors can get knocked off,” Nieslanik said.
So the best thing to do when meeting a herd is to just stay in your lane or even the center of the road to stop, and let the cattle pass on both sides. “Leave plenty of room on both sides [or the vehicle].” It usually doesn’t take very long for the cattle to move past.
Here is another tip when a herd is coming your way: Don’t get out of your car to stand in the road to shoot a picture with your phone’s camera. “Stay in your car to shoot it.”
For the record, cattle producers have the legal right to move their cows on county roads and highways.
“There really isn’t a legality to who has the right-of-way,” said a spokesman for the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. “But for drivers or citizens [to understand], it is perfectly legal for producers to do this.”
Negotiating a cattle drive from the rear can be a little trickier than head on. Nieslanik said his typical team consists of four or five riders at the rear of the herd to prevent the cattle from heading back in the opposite direction — the “wrong” direction. There is generally one rider on each side of the herd to keep it moving in the right direction and to keep it together. Finally, there are usually two riders at the front of the herd to hold it back. “We don’t want [the herd] getting too stretched out.”
Cattle drives in the Carbondale area generally take place in the late spring and early fall. In late spring, ranchers move the cattle from the Roaring Fork Valley floor to higher-elevation U.S. Forest Service lands west of town, where they graze the summer away. In the early fall, ranchers round up their herds and drive them back to their winter homes on the valley floor, where they will munch hay for about eight months.
And why don’t ranchers just load the critters onto trucks to move them, rather than walking them to their seasonal homes?
“It’s too expensive. It costs quite a bit,” Nieslanik said. The fall route usually runs east on County Road 109 (the Spring Gulch road), then over the Colorado Rocky Mountain School bridge on the Crystal River, east on Main Street to the 7-Eleven area, across Highway 133, then continues east on Colorado Avenue, then a short distance to the final destination. The late spring route is reversed. In either time of year, the cattle drive serves as a bit of an anti-tourist attraction — some Carbondale residents along the cattle drive route get up early to snap photographs.
“I’ve seen people at 5 a.m. in their underwear in the middle of the street,” Nieslanik said, adding, “Stay in your yard.”
Carbondale Police Chief Kirk Wilson said he asks cattle owners to call the department ahead of the drive. He will position officers at key intersections to prevent traffic from flowing through the drive.
“Cattle drives bring a bunch of excitement to our department. It’s fun to watch new officers experience one for the first time,” Wilson said.
As for advice to motorists, cyclists and others: “Do your best to watch from a distance. These are large and powerful animals that deserve our respect. Although they are not aggressive animals, they could do some damage under the right circumstances,” Wilson continued.