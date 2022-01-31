The remaining stalwarts of the lethal Aspen Skiers swim team received their senior night candy and speeches Friday night ahead of a final run through the state playoffs.
Aspen won its home meet Friday before coming in fourth in a regular season-ending invitational in Glenwood Springs the following day. All that lies ahead now is conference and state for the team’s three seniors, Gemma Hill, Laila Khan-Farooqi and Kayla Tehrani.
“We’re losing a lot,” Skiers head coach Katherine Keel said of the soon-to-depart seniors. “Definitely losing leadership, losing experience as far as just knowing how to move through a swim meet.”
Khan-Farooqi and Tehrani — the Colorado High School Activities Association’s 2021 3A swimmer of the year — have been mainstays in the lineup since their freshman year, while Hill’s addition to the roster helped keep its relay teams in the race for podium at state. But come next fall, only one member of the quartet will still be around: junior Lilly Huggard.
Since Khan-Farooqi and Tehrani’s arrival, Aspen has not finished below fourth in the 3A state finals, including back-to-back second-places in the previous two seasons. But the team has already felt the brunt of roster turnover this season.
Their freshman year, the Skiers roster featured six seniors, according to MaxPreps archives. Their sophomore campaign, junior Emily Kinney was the only upperclassman. Following their junior season, Huggard had taken a slot in the 200 medley relay, but the Skiers lost half of their other relay groups — Kinney graduated and then-sophomore Bennett Jones transferred to Glenwood Springs ahead of the 2021-22 season.
In their stead, Huggard and Hill stepped up. That duo is slated to take over the lead on the relays once Khan-Farooqi and Tehrani take their turns to move on and nearly half of the current roster graduates.
“I do think that this is kind of the end of an era,” Tehrani said. “I’m going to be a little sad to see that the team isn’t as super-competitive, but I really hope that they’ll find some other girls and have some fun. I know that there are some younger girls who are coming in in the next few years, so I think this might just be a small hump they have to get over.”
Keel hopes the leadership the trio brought carries on into next year and those following, as Huggard looks to feature prominently in a captain role. The differing styles have helped different members of the team develop in different ways.
Tehrani has served as the ultra-competitive driving force behind the team, ensuring teammates get to practice on time and show discipline. Khan-Farooqi has been the more laid-back, lead-by-example type that “may be more approachable,” Keel said. Hill, despite lacking the tenure of the other two, has brought a perspective outside of the club swimming scene and has taken huge steps in her own game over the previous two seasons and has been a point of contact for some of the less experienced swimmers on the team.
It all blends together to make sure the younger swimmers get the kind of guidance that resonates with their personalities.
“We need someone who’s pushy, we need someone who’s a little bit more laid back that lets you do what you think is right,” Huggard said. “You just kind of need all of that to make a very good, experienced team.”
The Skiers will compete in Grand Junction at the Western Slope League conference meet this weekend, then travel to Thornton for the state championship starting Feb. 11.
They’ll be competitive in the 200 medley relay, the 200 free relay and individually in the 100 fly, 100 back — Tehrani’s individual events. Khan-Farooqi also competes in the 100 fly and 50 free. Huggard will show in the 50 free and 100 free.
After the next two weeks, the trio of seniors will be off to their next adventures, closing a book on the already-storied program. Keel said none of the three have confirmed college commitments for swimming.
Then, it’ll be Huggard’s turn to lead.
“It’s going to be a lot of responsibility for them to leave me where I am, but taking what I’ve learned from them is going to help me a lot to be a good leader for the rest of the team,” Huggard said.