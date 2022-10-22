When Kelly McNicholas Kury ran unopposed in 2018 for the seat she currently occupies on the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners, we doubt that she anticipated two years of her term would be infected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And despite — or perhaps because of — the global event that challenged every level of society, she emerged stronger than ever, rising as a leader that successfully fought back the worst economic symptoms wrought by the novel coronavirus. Unemployment in Pitkin County went from less than 4% to more than 25% in spring 2020. Yet hindsight would show that, despite the hardships, Pitkin County received the highest share of relief funds from the state.
McNicholas Kury’s background in community organizing has brought her from the New Jersey chapter of the Sierra Club to the Peace Corps — which took her to West Africa, working on food security and income generation — to an internship with the United Nations. We believe Pitkin County has benefitted hugely from that international perspective, especially when it came to McNicholas Kury’s not only willingness but hyper-competency in being able to see what resources existed in the moment and how best to leverage them to meaningfully impact the place she now calls home.
But her success is far from limited to her actions during the pandemic. As a new mother, McNicholas Kury is proud of her role as a champion of parental leave for Pitkin County employees, and she is currently working to designate the Crystal River as a wild and scenic river — protecting that water from being diverted elsewhere as Colorado continues to grapple with long-term drought and water-scarcity issues.
In short, McNicholas Kury has proven her ability to continue looking forward in myriad ways, ensuring quality of life for the current generation in order to provide for the next. Frankly, we can’t wait to see what she does next, and we feel she has certainly earned another term, knowing what she accomplished when her initial goals were otherwise derailed by COVID-19.
Her focus on housing, again lobbying for loan and grant money from larger state and federal pools, is a passion shared by her challenger, Erin Smiddy. And while Smiddy criticizes the current board for its lack of acquisitions in recent years — she points to the Aspen School District as an example of an entity that is rising to the housing-crisis occasion — McNicholas Kury has specific goals in mind for doable pursuits, from pursuing no-build housing solutions to incentivizing right-sizing to supporting transitional housing for eviction and domestic-violence cases.
With her established credentials as a bonafide workhorse among the commissioners, we will bet on McNicholas Kury. And like any “A” student, she only gave herself a “B or C-” in grading her first term. “I’m not completely satisfied with the deliverables that I had hoped to set out,” she told our editorial board. “Gosh, I do a ton of work on housing — and yet I feel like I’ve done nothing on housing because we’ve not delivered a single unit.”
While we certainly would prefer a board of county commissioners that has delivered tangible affordable-housing solutions, we can appreciate McNicholas Kury’s self-awareness in this discussion. And we applaud and consider ourselves lucky to have such a dynamic challenger to highlight that need.
If we were to give Smiddy a piece of advice for her next campaign — and we certainly hope there will be one — we’d encourage her to embrace a cheesy slogan like, “Smitten with Smiddy.” We say as much because that is the general sentiment our board members and Squirm Night audience members have all expressed after getting to know her and her positions. Smiddy is a no-nonsense, Roaring Fork Valley native who has worked hard to walk her talk, and hers is a perspective from which any board, especially in her home county, would benefit.
The amount of mutual respect Smiddy and McNicholas Kury have shown one another only adds to our estimation of both their characters. During her interview, even Smiddy acknowledged that her candidacy would perhaps be better timed against someone else, in a parallel universe in which Smiddy and McNicholas Kury could serve side by side on the same board as allies in both vision and policy.
Smiddy, we hope the third time’s the charm in terms of finding the right office at the right time for your continued (she also is a volunteer first responder with the Aspen Fire Protection District) public service. McNicholas Kury, we hope that you serve another term, empowered and unencumbered by the circumstances you navigated so well during a time of global crisis.
The Aspen Daily News editorial board is proudly a community-member board, with Samuel Bernal and Scott Freidheim serving alongside David Cook, publisher, Spencer McKnight, Aspen Daily News co-owner, and Megan Tackett, editor.