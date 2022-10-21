Ahead of the Pitkin County Squirm Night — during which sheriff candidates Joe DiSalvo and Michael Buglione traded barbs while answering questions from local newsroom leaders — our newsroom received a suggested question from a reader: Without using the words “vodka,” “golf,” “vacation” or “gifts,” what has Joe done wrong?
We appreciate the spirit of the question, but it’s difficult to meaningfully discuss this campaign without noting DiSalvo’s 5% ownership of Lift Vodka, a self-described gift from his close friend Lance Armstrong. DiSalvo has long maintained that his minority share of the company does not present a conflict in his ability to lead the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office — but even he acknowledged during Squirm Night that it could give the appearance of one, and we agree with that assessment. It’s not a good look.
That said, it was the previously cited core question — what has Joe done wrong? — that ultimately led to this endorsement. We considered heavily the deluge of letters to the editor, text messages, voicemails and good old-fashioned town gossip in attempting to answer it. And there was some consensus among the noise emanating from this race: Namely, that the community’s experience with deputies and overall trust in them is quite positive. At the end of the day, a law enforcement agency’s relationship with its community is paramount to its efficacy. Of course, you could pretty evenly split the opinions of the community members as to whether such rapport developed because of DiSalvo’s style or in spite of it. After much discussion, our editorial board agreed that it’s the former.
DiSalvo leans heavily into his 37-year track record at nearly every level of operation within the law enforcement agency in Pitkin County when touting the reasons for which he should be re-elected to the post he’s held for 12 years, one last time. He invites voters — as he did this editorial board — to revisit what he’s accomplished. In addition to his personal record responding to every type of incident, he’s also overseen the department during times of larger-scale events, such as the Lake Christine Fire, during which he proved a capable and reliable partner agency in the Roaring Fork Valley.
If we were to recast the candidates into nameless stock characters in a story, DiSalvo would play the pragmatist and Bulgione would play the visionary. You need aspects of both in the sheriff’s role. We hope that as iron sharpens iron, facing a formidable opponent in this campaign will serve both gentlemen well in their future endeavors, whether as Pitkin County Sheriff or in another chapter. In DiSalvo’s case, it’s our sincere hope that he has taken stock of some of his critics’ more credible points, and that the community will be even better for it.
They agree on more than their respective supporters may believe. Both DiSalvo and Buglione spoke to our editorial board passionately about their shared goals of bringing a more humanitarian, direct-supervision management model back to the Pitkin County Jail. They both prioritize mental health and carrot-not-stick education approaches to keeping our youth from paths that lead to addiction and crime. Both of them know that housing staff in the same community in which they serve is paramount to long-term retention and sustainability.
Differences emerge in their approaches to the above aspirations.
Buglione’s vision is a wonderful one, in which Pitkin County boasts not only a freshly renovated jail offering more safety to deputies — though not necessarily separating inmates by gender identity — but also a standalone mental-health facility, distinct from the jail and instead run by the health and human services department, to offer in- and out-patient care. Additionally, rather than inmates in need of competency evaluations languishing in the system, waiting months to be seen by the overwhelmed state facility in Pueblo, Buglione said he would seek a way to have competency evaluations performed locally, despite the severely limited resources for such work. When pressed on how to put such a system in place, Buglione didn’t have an answer — but he would pursue every option and would not shy away from having an exploratory conversation to find the solution, he said.
During our interview with Buglione, the editorial board estimated that if all went perfectly smoothly, met with nothing but immediate approvals from the powers that be, the vision for a standalone mental health facility would be at least five years in the future. It was a timeline with which Buglione agreed. Notably, the sheriff’s term lasts four years. Similarly, Buglione criticizes DiSalvo for not moving the needle toward acquiring housing for deputies in the last two years, when the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the issue. But he did not come ready with tangible housing solutions that could be reasonably attained in a two-year span himself. We applaud his willingness to engage other entities such as HHS, the Aspen Hope Center and state resources, but we don’t feel confident betting that he would be able to bring all these visions to fruition.
Meanwhile, DiSalvo is in the advantageous position of being in the role right now, and thus able to serve in the process. While he’s spoken on the record in favor of building a new jail facility outside of the Aspen city limits, he’s since walked back that assessment. Now, he is participating in a working group alongside Pitkin County staff, commissioners, consultants and stakeholders regarding possible solutions. Regardless of whether the group’s recommendation is a new facility, a renovation of the existing one or a teardown and rebuild at the same site, DiSalvo has said his priorities for the Pitkin County Jail in any iteration is one that includes an in-house area for inmates requiring special medical attention for mental health, as well as one that separates inmates by gender identity to ensure inmate safety.
DiSalvo has not created a brick-and-mortar housing solution for his staff — though he too says he’d like to pursue options with other entities — but the PCSO does offer loan-assistance programs for first-time homeowners, as well as substantive paid maternity and paternity leave for staff, benefits for which he has lobbied.
In a short end to a lengthy endorsement, we’ll simply say that between the two candidates, we find DiSalvo’s track record worthy of another four-year term. We hope to see Buglione continue his own track record in public service (including a future run for sheriff) and perhaps in another elected office, such as that of Pitkin County commissioner. His combination of big-picture vision, experience and drive would serve the community well. But when it comes to overseeing the on-the-ground emergency response for Pitkin County, we believe DiSalvo has the necessary pragmatism and has surrounded himself with a team of deputies — many of whom are bilingual and bicultural — for another term on the job.
The Aspen Daily News editorial board is proudly a community-member board, with Samuel Bernal and Scott Freidheim serving alongside David Cook, publisher, Spencer McKnight, Aspen Daily News co-owner, and Megan Tackett, editor.