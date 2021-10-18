Editor’s note: The Aspen Daily News editorial board interviewed the six candidates running for the Aspen School District Board of Education.
It was no easy task writing this endorsement — after interviewing all six candidates vying for the three open seats on the Aspen School District Board of Education, our editorial board was left without complete agreement on which candidates to endorse but absolutely on one point: Aspen voters are incredibly fortunate in that there is no bad choice for school board member.
That being said, this is an endorsement, and thus an endorsement must be made. At least at the outset, that decision was in fact easy: Stacey Weiss.
When we learned that it was very likely that Weiss will represent the first voice on the Aspen school board that is informed by a professional career as an educator (and in fact she had taught children of all of her competitors on the ballot), we were stunned. Even Weiss shied away from this statistic in her campaign, as it’s a difficult statistic to prove but one we feel comfortable printing. The very fact that it’s nearly impossible to point to a former teacher who subsequently served in the capacity of board member is, in our minds, distressful.
Weiss brings three decades worth of experience in the classroom — and roughly 20 years in Aspen Elementary School — to any position she fills in her next chapter, and we sincerely hope that is spent in the boardroom serving the Aspen School District. She brings an even temper to any conversation but also comes armed with the kind of industry knowledge and research that is sorely missed in so many contexts for public discourse. Weiss is, in short, exactly the board member we’d like to see, as she can attest to the on-the-ground, real-word implications of otherwise high-level, sometimes existential budget conversations that can sometimes occur without much attention to the former.
Next, we offer our full endorsement to Christa Gieszl. Gieszl has already proven her commitment to the community — signing up to join the health board at a time when board of health members were most maligned across the country, and not excluding our own bubble. Additionally, she alongside three fellow concerned and empowered citizens blazed the trail to get free, mass COVID-19 testing to the school district before even the local municipalities had accomplished such a feat. That in and of itself would make sense for an activist doctor — but Gieszl has shown herself as committed to more than just the subjects that immediately pertain to her profession. During the candidate forum, for instance, it was Gieszl that repeatedly brought up the next crisis facing the district: staffing. She had her finger on the pulse to address the immediate issue, all while emphasizing the would-be difficult role of balancing the interests of an ardent volunteer with a board member. Ultimately, though, we agree with Gieszl that a board member cannot be fully informed for tomorrow without knowing what’s going on today.
There was no consensus on a third endorsement for the school board. Generally, though, we turned to the needs of the board rather than the individual candidate, and in that regard, we found Lawrence Butler the candidate that is most needed. In terms of board composition, Butler seems to fill a hole. With Dwayne Romero’s departure, the editorial board was concerned that a voice of reason will be lost. In too many school board meetings, ADN reporters found themselves patiently waiting for Romero’s input. His focus on resources was appreciated — and it’s our (cautious) hope that Butler could serve that role. When he said in his closing statements that prioritizing teacher compensation in a meaningful way would be a mainstay of his tenure on the board, we listened. Given his experience with boards and budgets, we hope he will apply his knowledge to the school district in such a way that would have done Weiss during her time as a teacher proud.
This is the point of the endorsement in which we reinforce that no candidate has performed poorly. During interviews with the editorial board, John Galambos impressed with his emphasis on meaningfully including Latino voices, not only as they pertain to the equity policies in the works but also down to making sure the time and day of the week of board meetings is feasible for everyone. Anna Zane has run an admirable campaign on all fronts — we have found her eloquent and thoughtful in her responses to questions as well as an incredibly involved parent, a perspective by which any school board would be well served. But the statements made and endorsed on her personal Twitter feed and political positions are too inflammatory to allow for a responsible endorsement, in our minds. Suzy Zimet, the lone incumbent in the school board candidate lineup, has similarly run an expert campaign: She has done the research to answer nearly every question, and we commend her for her thoughtful role in the diversity, equity and inclusion dynamics now shaping the school district in particular — however, it’s difficult to endorse a candidate that, as president of the school board, did not earn an Aspen Education Association endorsement and often leaned more on bullet points comprising the past than visualizing the future.
Again, we wish to emphasize our starting point: Aspen voters are faced with a difficult decision for school board for all the right reasons. Every one of the six candidates running is doing so with a willingness to serve the larger community in an often thankless, unpaid job. We thank them for running.
The Aspen Daily News editorial board is proudly a majority community-member board, with Samuel Bernal, Scott Freidheim and Dr. Kim Levin, who recused herself for this decision. David Cook, publisher, and Megan Tackett, editor, are the other two voting members, with Aspen Daily News co-owner Spencer McKnight serving as an alternate.