The city of Aspen is hoping to create a public art plan with numerous opportunities for community members — from activities to lectures to conversations — to participate in its planning this summer and into the fall
Public art is free and accessible to all and is normally installed in public places to celebrate cultural heritage and history and connect communities, according to an informational memorandum from city staff. Communities throughout the Roaring Fork Valley including Carbondale, Snowmass Village and Basalt have public art programs where artists are displayed throughout town, but Aspen does not yet have such a program.
“Creating Aspen’s first ever public art plan is an opportunity to think aspirational, to reflect on what makes Aspen special, and to recognize the deep cultural heritage and carry forward the Aspen spirit of innovative thinking and creativity,” Red Brick Center for the Arts Director Sarah Roy wrote in the memo.
The city will host several upcoming events to involve the community in creating the plan:
On June 25, weather permitting, the city and Aspen Ideas Festival will partner to present a pavement art activity on the corner of South Mill Street and Hyman Avenue.
After Ideas Fest on the week of June 26, the festival will host a free public session at the Wheeler Opera House on the topic of public art. Details are soon to come.
On Aug. 9, the city will host a public conversation at the Aspen branch Pitkin County Library.
In September (date and time TBD) the city will partner with the Aspen Art Museum to hear from regional artists and experts about their experiences with public art.
Refreshments will be provided at the events.
“At the end of the day, we’re taking on this process and we [wanted to] do it thoughtfully, with lots of opportunities to get engaged because we wanted the community to write the public art plan,” Roy said in an interview this week.
Later this fall, following the public engagement events, city staff and consultants will use the feedback to create a draft of the public art plan, which will be presented to the city council and the public for more input, Roy said. After that, the plan will be finalized and adopted, and the city hopes to implement the program in January 2024.
Roy said she is looking forward to engaging with the community throughout the process, and hopes that people will come and learn more about public art so that they can be a part of the dialogue.
“This is that chance to define what art means to them,” Roy said. “Arts and culture resonate with people that live here as who they are, so we want it to be something that’s important to them.”
The first event on June 25 will allow community members to paint a street mural together. The mural will be designed by Roaring Fork Valley artist Chris Erickson, who will oversee the installation and the community painting. City staff will also attend the event to educate people about public art and talk about the engagement process.
The mural is expected to last on the street until the snow falls next winter. Roy said that the city spent time selecting specific paints that would not damage the city’s stormwater or be hazardous but would last, and although the work will be temporary, it will be the community’s first display of public art that they created together.
For more information and to sign up to paint, visit aspenideas.org or aspencommunityvoice.com/aspen-s-public-art-plan.